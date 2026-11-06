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Home / Business / GAIL commissions 1.25 MTPA PTA facility in Mangalore, to market products under 'G-Tex' brand

GAIL commissions 1.25 MTPA PTA facility in Mangalore, to market products under 'G-Tex' brand

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ANI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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Mangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 6 (ANI): GAIL Mangalore Petrochemicals Limited (GMPL), a wholly owned subsidiary of GAIL (India) Limited, has successfully commissioned its 1.25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) manufacturing plant at the Mangalore Special Economic Zone (MSEZ) in Karnataka, the company said in a statement.

Purified Terephthalic Acid (PTA) is a key raw material used in manufacturing polyester fibre, yarn, PET resin and other polyester-based products, widely used in the textile, apparel and packaging industries.

“With an installed capacity of 1.25 million tons per annum, GMPL's facility represents a significant addition to India's domestic PTA manufacturing capacity and is expected to strengthen domestic availability of this critical raw material, reduce import dependence and support the growth of India's downstream polyester industry,” the company said in the release.

Located near New Mangalore Port, the plant is equipped with dedicated logistics infrastructure to facilitate the movement of raw materials and finished products.

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GAIL will market PTA produced at the facility under the brand name 'G-Tex', leveraging its existing marketing network and customer base, the release added. The plant was initially set up by JBF Petrochemicals Limited (JBPL), which subsequently underwent a Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP).

GAIL acquired JBPL in 2023 through the insolvency resolution process, following approval of its resolution plan by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

Following the acquisition, GAIL undertook extensive revival and refurbishment work to restore the plant's operations.

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“The successful commissioning is the culmination of an extensive revival and refurbishment exercise undertaken by GAIL, involving significant engineering, technological and operational challenges,” the company said in the release.

According to the company, the commissioning marks a significant milestone in GAIL's efforts to expand its presence in the downstream petrochemical sector.

The company attributed the successful commissioning to sustained management support and the collective efforts of the GMPL team, technology partners, consultants, contractors and other stakeholders.

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“This achievement marks not merely the revival of an industrial asset, but the realisation of a strategic vision and the beginning of a new chapter in GAIL's petrochemical growth journey,” it said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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