DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / GAIL completes laying over 97.6% pipeline of Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga

GAIL completes laying over 97.6% pipeline of Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga

GAIL (India) Limited has completed the laying of over 97.6 per cent of the integrated Jagdishpur--Haldia--Bokaro--Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL), popularly known as 'Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga,' which will carry Natural Gas to the eastern and Northern parts of India.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 05:52 PM Apr 13, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): GAIL (India) Limited has completed the laying of over 97.6 per cent of the integrated Jagdishpur--Haldia--Bokaro--Dhamra Pipeline (JHBDPL), popularly known as "Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga," which will carry Natural Gas to the eastern and Northern parts of India.

Of this, almost 96.6 per cent has been put under commercial operations, the state-owned company said in a statement.

The integrated JHBDPL including Barauni - Guwahati Pipeline having an authorized pipeline length of 3,306 km passes through Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Assam.

Advertisement

Presently, 3,227 km of pipeline section has been laid and 3,119 km of Pipeline Section including Phulpur - Dobhi - Bokaro - Durgapur, Bokaro - Angul - Dhamra, Dobhi - Barauni - Guwahati Pipeline sections, have already been put under commercial operation, the company said.

The pipeline is presently transporting 12.26 Million Standard Cubic Meter Per Day (MMSCMD) of Natural Gas including supplies to four fertilizer plants, two refineries (Barauni and Paradip refineries), industrial consumers and 32 City Gas Distribution (CGD) networks including Varanasi, Patna, Ranchi, Jamshedpur, Bhubaneshwar, Cuttack, Kolkata etc. along pipeline route.

Advertisement

With respect to the Durgapur - Haldia Section (294 km), GAIL has already put 132 km of the Pipeline section upto Kolkata under commercial operation.

Further out of balance 162 km of pipeline section to Haldia, 103 km of pipeline laying has been completed. GAIL is also laying Dhamra - Haldia Section having an authorized pipeline length of 240 km of which GAIL has already laid 198 km of pipeline.

Due to limited availability of Right of Use (RoU), the completion of Durgapur - Haldia Section and Dhamra - Haldia Section of JHBDPL expansion is being extended from March 2025 to December 2025, the company statement added.

With the completion of balance section of Durgapur - Haldia and Dhamra - Haldia Pipeline, GAIL will transport Natural Gas to Haldia refinery, CGD Howrah, Hooghly, Purba Medinipur, Paschim Medinipur and other industrial consumers along the pipeline route. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper