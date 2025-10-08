DT
Home / Business / GAIL inaugurates Cyber Security Awareness Month

GAIL inaugurates Cyber Security Awareness Month

ANI
Updated At : 08:35 PM Oct 08, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): GAIL (India) Limited inaugurated Cyber Security Awareness Month (CSAM) 2025 at its corporate office here on Tuesday with the initiative aimed to promote awareness about the growing importance of cybersecurity in today's digital environment.

The event was inaugurated by RK Jain, Director (Finance), GAIL, in the presence of employees connected across major GAIL sites via video conferencing, a release said.

Addressing the gathering, Jain emphasized the significance of this year's theme - "Cyber Jagrit Bharat" - set by the National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). He highlighted the collective responsibility of protecting the nation's critical infrastructure, including GAIL's SCADA systems.

Reiterating the importance of cyber vigilance at all levels, Jain stated that cybersecurity is not the sole responsibility of IT or management teams but of every individual in the organization.

He also outlined GAIL's ongoing initiatives to enhance its cybersecurity posture, including the deployment of Security Operations Centres (SOCs), focused training programmes, and improved IT/OT integration.

The inauguration was followed by an insightful session led by a distinguished cybersecurity expert, setting the tone for the month-long observance, the release said.

As part of CSAM 2025, GAIL will conduct a range of activities, knowledge-sharing sessions, and competitions throughout October, involving employees and their families. These initiatives aim to cultivate a culture of cybersecurity awareness and preparedness across the organization.

GAIL, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, is India's leading natural gas transmission and distribution company with gas transmission and distribution pipelines, processing and petrochemicals plants besides interest in upstream oil and gas blocks and LNG regasification terminals in India.

The release said GAIL is dedicated to enhancing the nation's energy infrastructure and promoting sustainable development through various initiatives in natural gas, petrochemicals, and renewable energy. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

