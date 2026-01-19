DT
Home / Business / GAIL launches DPNG supply at two residential societies in Bhubaneswar under National PNG Drive 2.0

GAIL launches DPNG supply at two residential societies in Bhubaneswar under National PNG Drive 2.0

ANI
Updated At : 12:50 PM Jan 19, 2026 IST
Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 19 (ANI): During the National PNG Drive 2.0, state-owned company GAIL successfully launched Domestic Piped Natural Gas (DPNG) supply at two prominent residential societies in Bhubaneswar, marking a significant step towards expanding clean, safe and reliable energy access to households in the city.

The first inauguration was held at Cosmopolis Residential Society, Khandagiri, comprising 835 flats, where DPNG supply was formally commissioned in the presence of Kausik Das, General Manager-CGD and Officer-in-Charge, Bhubaneswar, along with senior GAIL CGD officials and residents.

The event was graced by Member of Parliament for Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi, who inaugurated the DPNG supply at the apartment complex.

The local MP shared her vision of ensuring PNG connectivity to every household and highlighted the key benefits of PNG, including safety, convenience, uninterrupted supply, and cost-effectiveness.

She also informed the residents that she herself is a PNG user at her residence, encouraging citizens to adopt this clean and reliable energy source.

Following this, DPNG supply was also launched at Shreekhetra Residency Society, Aiginia, comprising 144 flats.

The MP inaugurated the PNG supply at the society and reiterated her positive experience as a PNG user, once again emphasising the advantages of PNG in terms of safety, convenience, uninterrupted supply and affordability.

Speaking on the occasion, parliamentarian Aparajita Sarangi stated that the launch of PNG supply was an important step towards fulfilling the Government of India's vision of developing a gas-based economy.

Residents of both societies welcomed the initiative and appreciated GAIL's efforts to expand PNG infrastructure across Bhubaneswar.

The events concluded with a symbolic ignition of PNG supply, marking the successful commissioning of gas connections and reinforcing GAIL's commitment to promoting clean energy solutions under the National PNG Drive 2.0.

GAIL, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise, is India's leading natural gas transmission and distribution company with gas transmission and distribution pipelines, processing and petrochemicals plants, upstream oil and gas interests, and LNG regasification terminals across India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

