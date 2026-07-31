GAIL Q1 net profit more than doubles to Rs 4,292 crore on higher revenue

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): State-run GAIL (India) Ltd on Friday reported that its standalone net profit more than doubled to Rs 4,292 crore in the April-June quarter of FY2026-27, while revenue from operations increased to Rs 38,982 crore, as stronger transmission and liquid hydrocarbon operations helped offset the impact of geopolitical disruptions.

Advertisement

According to the company's financial results, profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 4,292.33 crore, compared with Rs 1,886.34 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 38,981.63 crore from Rs 34,792.45 crore.

Advertisement

In its earnings release, GAIL said the quarter reflected resilience in its transmission and liquid hydrocarbon businesses. However, it added that "amid geopolitical headwinds, the company saw lower gas marketing and polymer volumes."

Advertisement

Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Gupta said, "FY 2026-27 began amid sharp volatility triggered by the West Asia crisis, which impacted certain GAIL volumes. The Company managed the disruption through portfolio flexibility and spot sourcing, while continuing to support customer requirements and India's energy security."

Natural gas transmission increased to 122.36 MMSCMD during the quarter from 118.99 MMSCMD in the previous quarter, while liquid hydrocarbon production rose to 232 TMT from 194 TMT. The company said the "sequential increase in natural gas transmission and LHC production underscores the strength of GAIL's core infrastructure and liquid hydrocarbon operations, while lower gas marketing and polymer volumes reflect the impact of external disruptions during the quarter."

Advertisement

During the quarter, GAIL incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 6,176 crore. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)