New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): State-owned natural gas company GAIL is strengthening India's energy resilience through its diversified liquefied natural gas (LNG) portfolio amid changing global dynamics and growing geopolitical challenges, Chairman and Managing Director Deepak Gupta said on Saturday.

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Addressing employees at the company's corporate office in New Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day, Gupta highlighted the role of energy in supporting India's economic growth and national development.

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According to a company release, Gupta said GAIL's diversified LNG portfolio was helping reinforce the country's energy resilience at a time when geopolitical developments are adding to uncertainties in global energy markets.

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"GAIL is not merely an energy company; it is an important partner in nation-building. Energy is not just a business--it is the foundation of a nation's progress. Wherever energy reaches, development happens," Gupta said.

GAIL is one of India's major natural gas companies, with operations spanning natural gas transmission, gas marketing, LNG, petrochemicals and other segments of the gas value chain.

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Gupta's remarks come as energy security remains an important consideration for India amid volatility in global energy markets and geopolitical uncertainties that can affect international fuel supplies and prices.

The GAIL CMD also emphasised the company's role in India's nation-building journey and underscored the importance of reliable energy availability for economic development.

Gupta made the remarks after hoisting the National Flag at GAIL's corporate office in the national capital. Senior officials and employees of the company were present at the Independence Day event. (ANI)

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