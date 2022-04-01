GAIL to buy back 5.7 crore shares for Rs1,083 crore

New Delhi, March 31
State-owned GAIL (India) Ltd on Thursday said it will buy back about 5.7 crore shares for Rs 1,083 crore as it looks to use its healthy balance sheet to reward shareholders for the second time in as many years.
The company had in 2020-21 spent Rs 1,046.35 crore on a similar share buyback. It will buy back shares at Rs 190 apiece, 24% premium over Wednesday’s close price at the NSE. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Assembly session LIVE updates: 1-day special session gets under way
The legislative business will be taken up for discussion
Russians leave Chernobyl site as fighting rages elsewhere
Soldiers receive ‘significant doses’ of radiation from diggi...
Aviation turbine fuel price hiked by 2 per cent to all-time high
There is, however, no change in the price of petrol and dies...
After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi-NCR
Schools in national capital have been closed since March 202...