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Home / Business / GAIL to set up 700 MW solar projects across UP and Maharashtra worth Rs 3,800 crore

GAIL to set up 700 MW solar projects across UP and Maharashtra worth Rs 3,800 crore

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ANI
Updated At : 12:25 PM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): GAIL (India) Limited has approved a major investment of Rs 3,800 crore to establish 700 MW of solar power projects in the states of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. According to GAIL, this move represents a step in the company's efforts to scale its renewable energy portfolio and meet its internal power demands through green energy sources.

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The investment includes the development of a 600 MW solar power project at the TUSCO Solar Park in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. This project will be integrated with a 550 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to ensure a steady power supply. The facility is designed to cater primarily to the captive energy requirements of GAIL's petrochemical plant located at Pata in the Auraiya district.

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In Maharashtra, the company will set up an additional 100 MW solar power project in the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar district. This unit will feature a 22 MWh BESS and is intended to serve the captive energy needs of the PDH-PP Plant at Usar in the Raigad district. The integration of these storage systems is expected to address the intermittency challenges typically associated with solar energy, allowing for more reliable, round-the-clock availability of renewable power.

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Speaking on the occasion, Deepak Gupta, Chairman & Managing Director, said, "GAIL's installed renewable energy capacity shall increase substantially to over 1,000 MW from the current 147 MW upon commissioning of these projects."

He further emphasized that this expansion underscores GAIL's strategic vision of aligning its growth trajectory with environmental responsibility while ensuring long-term energy security.

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These solar initiatives align with the company's broader Net Zero targets and contribute to the national energy transition.

Earlier last week, GAIL also signed a long-term charter party agreement with Alpha Gas for an LNG carrier, marking a significant step towards strengthening India's energy supply chain and maritime capabilities.

The agreement was executed between GAIL and Pantheon Maritime Services Private Limited, a Singapore-based affiliate of Alpha Gas, for the LNG carrier "Energy Fidelity."

The pact was signed by S Bairagi, Executive Director (Marketing - Shipping & International LNG), GAIL, and Anna Angelicoussis, Owner of Alpha Gas, at the company's headquarters in Athens.

The LNG carrier "Energy Fidelity" has a cargo capacity of 174,000 cubic meters and is equipped with a state-of-the-art two-stroke propulsion system. It also features advanced air lubrication technology and shaft generators, which enhance fuel efficiency and significantly reduce emissions. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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