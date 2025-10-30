Galaxy S25 Ultra Price in India: Premium Features and Special Offers

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: Starting at Rs. 1,05,998, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sets a new benchmark for premium smartphones in 2025. This flagship improves on the S24 series with a sleek design, pro-grade cameras and smooth performance. It comes in 12 GB + 256 GB, 12 GB + 512 GB and 12 GB + 1 TB variants, priced at Rs. 1,05,998, Rs. 1,14,599 and Rs. 1,35,499 respectively. Built for creators, professionals and users who want the best, it features the Snapdragon 8 Elite platform, dual-telephoto cameras and a refined titanium frame. You can also try out the Samsung Galaxy S25 5G offers many of these features at a lower price, making it a smart choice for buyers in India.

You can shop for this flagship Samsung mobile phone on Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv. You can also explore huge discounts, exclusive offers, and zero-down payment options on select models.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Release Date Details

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra was officially introduced globally on 22 January 2025. In India, the smartphone became available in late January 2025 through official Samsung channels and retail partners.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Top Features

The Galaxy S25 Ultra is more than just a phone. It is a powerhouse designed for users who demand the best. With a stunning display, powerful processor and versatile camera setup, every feature is built to elevate your daily experience. It is perfect for photography, gaming and seamless multitasking. Now, let us take a closer look at the key features that make the Galaxy S25 Ultra stand out.

Processor and Performance

At the heart of the S25 Ultra is the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy, a custom version of Qualcomm's top-tier chip that brings major gains in CPU, GPU and AI performance. The result is smoother multitasking, advanced on-device AI and better future-proofing.

Camera System

The S25 Ultra introduces a 200-megapixel main camera, supported by ultra-wide and telephoto sensors along with the ProVisual Engine for refined imaging in all conditions. Expect crisp detail, strong low-light performance and versatile zoom capabilities.

Display and Design

Featuring a large 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, the S25 Ultra offers an immersive visual experience. The phone also benefits from a premium titanium frame and durable glass build. The design speaks of luxury, durability and refined craftsmanship.

Battery and Charging

Despite the high-end specs, the S25 Ultra retains a 5,000 mAh battery which, paired with optimized hardware, offers strong battery life. Wired fast-charging (45W) and wireless charging support complete the package.

Software and Extras

Running the latest Android version under Samsung's One UI skin, the device also integrates "Galaxy AI" features for smarter photography, assistance and system-level intelligence. Combined with up to 7 years of updates, this flagship is built to stay relevant.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Price in India

In India, the Galaxy S25 Ultra launched with the 12 GB + 256 GB variant as the base model. Higher storage options, including 12 GB + 512 GB and 12 GB + 1 TB, are priced accordingly. Buyers should consider their storage needs, usage patterns and budget before choosing a model. Here is a quick look at the different models and their current prices in India.

* Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (12 GB + 256 GB): Rs. 1,05,998

* Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (12 GB + 512 GB): Rs. 1,14,599

* Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra (12 GB + 1 TB): Rs. 1,35,499

Disclaimer: Prices are subject to change based on offers, retailer listings, and availability across regions.

How to Shop for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in Easy EMIs

Bring home this premium Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra without the burden of paying the entire price upfront. With Easy EMIs from Bajaj Finserv, you can divide the total cost of your favourite Samsung device into convenient monthly instalments, available with flexible repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months. This makes it easier to own a flagship smartphone while managing your budget efficiently.

Here is how you can shop for your Samsung smartphone on Easy EMIs:

1. Visit your nearest Bajaj Finserv partner store or explore the product online on Bajaj Mall.

2. Check your eligibility online within minutes and inquire about Easy EMI options on your preferred Samsung smartphone.

3. Browse through exclusive festive offers, zero down payment plans, and brand-specific discounts available for a limited time.

4. Choose a repayment plan between 3 and 60 months based on your convenience and financial comfort.

5. Complete your purchase and take home the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, enjoying cutting-edge performance without paying the full cost at once.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra stands as one of India's most powerful flagship smartphones in 2025, delivering top-tier performance, photography and premium build quality. For buyers ready to invest in the best Samsung has to offer, this device checks nearly every box. With Easy EMI options, owning this premium device becomes simpler and more affordable, allowing users to enjoy all its advanced features without a large upfront cost.

