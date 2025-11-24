NewsVoir

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24: Galgotias University has achieved remarkable national positions in the prestigious QS World University Rankings 2026 for sustainability, reaffirming its commitment to responsible, future-focused education. With strong performances across multiple categories, the University continues to set benchmarks in social responsibility, environmental stewardship, and transparent governance.

Galgotias University has been ranked #18 among the Top Private Institutions in India, reflecting its growing leadership in sustainable academic excellence. Additionally, the university secured the 49th spot among top Government and Private Institutions in India, showcasing its competitive position at the national level.

In category-wise performance, Galgotias University has delivered a strong showing:

- #38 in India for Social Impact, highlighting the university's deep commitment to community development, inclusion, and nation-building initiatives

- #55 in India for Environmental Impact, recognizing continuous investments in green infrastructure and ecological sustainability practices

- #59 in India for Governance, reflecting responsible administration, policy transparency, and adherence to global governance standards.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "These rankings reflect our unwavering commitment to empowering students through a purpose-driven education model. Sustainability is not just an initiative for us, it is embedded in our culture, pedagogy, and long-term vision for nation-building. Galgotias University will continue to lead with responsibility, innovation, and impact."

These achievements further strengthen the university's global standing, with Galgotias recently also securing notable positions in the QS World University Rankings Asia 2026: 15th among private universities in India, 43rd among private and government universities in India, 116th in Southern Asia and 454th across Asia. These recognitions reaffirm Galgotias University as one of the youngest and fastest-rising institutions in the region, steadily advancing toward its vision of becoming a hub for transformative education and international collaboration. Complementing this progress, Galgotias University's strong performance in the QS Sustainability Rankings 2026 underscores its mission of delivering high-quality, socially conscious education and nurturing future-ready leaders who contribute meaningfully to society and the planet.

Galgotias University Among the World's Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201-1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities--public and private combined--this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias' unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001-1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university's growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

