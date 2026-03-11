DT
Galgotias University Alumnus Joins the Indian Army, Commissioned as Lieutenant

PTI
Updated At : 08:57 PM Mar 11, 2026 IST
Greater Noida, 11 March 2026: Galgotias University has achieved another milestone, as one of its alumni and former Army Wing NCC cadet, Priyanshu Dixit, has been commissioned as a Lieutenant in the Three Sikh Regiment of the Indian Army, at the Passing Out Parade held at the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, on 7 March 2026. Priyanshu Dixit, an Ex Army Wing Cadet of the NCC (National Cadet Corps) Batch 2020, 40 UP Battalion NCC and a student at the School of Basic and Applied Sciences, was widely respected among his peers and mentors for his strong sense of responsibility, discipline, and leadership. During his time at Galgotias University, he served as Senior Under Officer (SUO), the highest rank held by an NCC cadet. He was always a fitness enthusiast, fond of sports, and maintained a high level of physical fitness.

From the beginning of his educational life, he showed a strong interest in joining the Indian Army to serve the nation. Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s most respected military leader, was his inspiration, and he always aspired to follow in his footsteps. His parents supported him in pursuing this dream.

Galgotias University has developed a strong NCC ecosystem where cadets regularly participate in national-level events such as the Republic Day Camp (RDC) and ceremonial parades. In 2022, six cadets (5 male, 1 female) were selected for RDC. In 2023, five cadets (3 male, 2 female) represented the university. In 2024, six cadets (1 male, 5 female) were selected, followed by six cadets (4 male, 2 female) in 2025. Continuing this tradition, in 2026 four cadets (3 male, 1 female) have been selected for RDC, reflecting the university’s growing contribution to NCC excellence and national service.

Galgotias University proudly congratulates its student, Lieutenant Priyanshu Dixit, and wishes him strength, honour, and success as he begins his service to the nation.

(Disclaimer: The above content is a press release and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

