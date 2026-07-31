Galgotias University Brings Together 800 Athletes for Uttar Pradesh Youth Basketball Championship 2026

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31: Galgotias University hosted the 24th Youth Uttar Pradesh Basketball Championship 2026 from July 22 to 28, bringing together around 800 athletes from across the state for seven days of competition. Organised in association with the Uttar Pradesh Basketball Association, the championship featured 56 teams, comprising 33 boys' teams and 23 girls' teams.

Advertisement

The championship formed part of Galgotias University's focus on integrating sport with academic and personal development. The University provides students with access to training, coaching, sports infrastructure, and competitive opportunities alongside their academic programmes. This approach supports physical well-being and helps students develop discipline, teamwork, decision-making, leadership, and the ability to perform under pressure.

Advertisement

The basketball championship followed the University's recent success at the first World Yogasana Championship 2026, where Galgotias University students secured five gold medals. The two developments represent different aspects of the University's sports programme - preparing its students for national and international competitions and providing the infrastructure required to host large state-level tournaments.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "Sport is an important part of education because it develops discipline, resilience, teamwork, and responsibility. Our objective is to ensure that students have access to the facilities, coaching, and competitive exposure required to develop their abilities. Hosting this championship, along with the recent achievement of five gold medals by our students at the World Yogasana Championship, reflects the importance we place on holistic student development."

Advertisement

The closing ceremony was attended by Mr. Dileep Singh, Honorary General Secretary, Uttar Pradesh Basketball Association, as Chief Guest, and Mr. R. S. Bedi, Vice-President, Uttar Pradesh Basketball Association, as Guest of Honour.

Mr. Bedi appreciated Galgotias University for providing well-maintained sporting facilities and an organised competitive environment for the 56 participating teams. He noted that tournaments of this scale give young athletes sustained match exposure, help them improve their skills, and prepare them for higher levels of basketball. He also encouraged students to participate regularly in sports to develop discipline, teamwork, and leadership.

In the girls' championship, Bulandshahr won the title, Meerut finished as runner-up, and Agra secured third place. Deepika Chauhan of Agra, Jersey No. 08, was named Best Player, while Sadhana of Bulandshahr, Jersey No. 13, received the Emerging Player Award.

In the boys' championship, Meerut won the championship trophy, Triple Tec finished as runner-up, and Gautam Buddh Nagar secured third place. Tejas of Meerut, Jersey No. 07, was named Best Player, while Vedant Sidh of Gautam Buddh Nagar, Jersey No. 10, received the Emerging Player Award.

The championship provided young athletes with sustained competitive exposure and opportunities to play against teams representing different districts and sporting institutions. It also enabled coaches and officials to assess emerging basketball talent across the boys' and girls' categories.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)