Galgotias University Deepens European Outreach with Italy’s University of Milano-Bicocca Partnership

Five-year agreement advances student mobility and joint research, building on international engagements in Japan, Vietnam, the United Kingdom and Thailand

Prof. Giuseppe Gorini and Dr. Dhruv Galgotia sign a five-year pact between University of Milano-Bicocca and Galgotias University to advance academic and research cooperation

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Greater Noida, 29/09/2026: Taking its international outreach further into Europe, Galgotias University has signed a five-year cooperation agreement with the University of Milano-Bicocca, Italy, to advance academic exchanges, joint research and scientific collaboration. The partnership strengthens the University’s growing international network and establishes a framework for students and faculty to engage more closely with the European academic community.

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The agreement was signed by Professor Giuseppe Gorini, Vice Rector for International Development and Academic Cooperation, University of Milano-Bicocca, and Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University.

Under the agreement, the universities will pursue exchanges of undergraduate, postgraduate, doctoral and postdoctoral students, alongside faculty members, researchers, visiting scholars and staff. Areas of cooperation include joint research projects, scientific publications, conferences, workshops, summer schools and training programmes. The framework also provides for the supervision and co-supervision of undergraduate, master’s and doctoral theses, in accordance with the regulations of both institutions.

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Professor Giuseppe Gorini, Vice Rector for International Development and Academic Cooperation, University of Milano-Bicocca, said "The University of Milano-Bicocca is fully committed to building strong international relationships and to contributing, through research and the creation of knowledge and culture, to a future of peace and prosperity for younger generations. This is also the spirit in which we are signing the agreement with Galgotias University today."

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, added “For us, international partnerships are guided by what they can make possible for our students and faculty in terms of access to different academic perspectives, opportunities to work on shared research challenges, and the confidence to develop as global citizens. Our agreement with the University of Milano-Bicocca strengthens our engagement with Europe and creates a foundation for deeper collaboration in teaching and research. As we build our relationships across Asia and Europe, our focus is on translating these connections into tangible learning experiences and joint academic work.”

The Italian partnership follows a series of international engagements. In Japan, Galgotias University signed an MoU with the Yamanashi Prefectural Government and a Letter of Intent with the University of Yamanashi, supporting talent mobility and clean-energy research, during the visit of a 200-member delegation led by Governor Kotaro Nagasaki in August 2026. In Vietnam, its collaborations encompass Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology (HUTECH), Ho Chi Minh City University of Economics and Finance (UEF) and the Saigon Hi-Tech Park ecosystem, connecting education, research and semiconductor initiatives. These developments complement its MoU with Girton College, University of Cambridge, and its recent Letter of Intent with Krirk University, Thailand, to explore education, research, student mobility and faculty development.

The Milano-Bicocca agreement places emphasis on implementation. Designated representatives from both universities will jointly prepare and periodically review an annual action plan, identify funding opportunities and monitor progress. Specific initiatives will be developed through further written agreements, subject to institutional approvals and the availability of financial support.

Students participating in exchanges under the agreement will be exempt from enrolment and tuition fees at the host university while continuing to fulfil their home institution’s administrative requirements. Visiting students, researchers and staff will also receive appropriate access to academic and research facilities, subject to institutional regulations and available resources.

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