Galgotias University Honoured for Excellence in Industry-Aligned Curriculum and Employability at 36th Elets World Education Summit

Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera, Hon’ble MP, presents Galgotias University with the Excellence in Industry-Aligned Curriculum and Employability award at Elets Summit 2026.

Recognition follows recent honour presented by Union Minister Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya at the Times Now Education Summit 2026

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New Delhi, 17 October 2026: Galgotias University has been honoured with the “Excellence in Industry-Aligned Curriculum and Employability” award at the 36th Elets World Education Summit 2026. The award adds to the University’s recent recognition for connecting academic learning with industry needs, career readiness and entrepreneurship.

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The award was presented by Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera, Hon’ble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha), Member of the IIT Council, Member of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, and Member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Steel, Government of India.

The event was attended by senior thought leaders, policymakers and academicians, including Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera; Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog; Prof. Pankaj Arora, Chairperson, National Council for Teacher Education; and Prof. Bharat Bhasker, Director, IIM Ahmedabad. The gathering provided a distinguished platform for discussions on educational innovation, curriculum relevance and the capabilities graduates need to succeed in a changing economy.

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The honour comes shortly after Galgotias University received the “Excellence in Industry-Aligned Curriculum & Student Entrepreneurship Ecosystem” award at the Times Now Education Summit 2026, National Edition, in New Delhi. That award was presented by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon’ble Union Minister of Labour & Employment and Youth Affairs & Sports, Government of India. Together, the two recognitions bring attention to the University’s work across industry-integrated education, employability and student enterprise.

Galgotias University’s approach brings industry expertise into curriculum design and delivery through collaborations with organisations including Accenture LearnVantage, IBM, L&T EduTech, Tata Technologies, Microsoft and byteXL. Its Centres of Excellence and advanced laboratories provide opportunities for students to apply their learning to practical problems, while incubation and mentorship support help aspiring entrepreneurs develop their ideas into ventures.

Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said: “Our responsibility is to ensure that students graduate with the knowledge, practical capability and confidence to contribute in a rapidly changing world. Industry alignment must be built into the learning experience, from curriculum design to the problems students solve. These successive recognitions encourage us to deepen that work and create more opportunities for our students to build meaningful careers, develop new ideas and become entrepreneurs. This honour belongs to our faculty, students and industry partners, whose collective effort makes that vision possible.”

For Galgotias University, the award is both a moment of institutional pride and an impetus to strengthen the connection between education and opportunity. It reinforces the importance of preparing graduates who can apply their knowledge, adapt to emerging technologies and contribute meaningfully to industry and society.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, the University was placed in the 1001-1200 global band and ranked 20th among private universities and 41st among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Accenture, Microsoft and byteXL, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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