Galgotias University Hosts Inspiring Galgotias Dialogue Series Featuring Vineeta Singh, Founder & CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics

Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Galgotias University hosted an inspiring edition of the Galgotias Dialogue Series, featuring Ms. Vineeta Singh, Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, one of India’s most influential entrepreneurs and a leading voice in the country’s startup ecosystem. The session witnessed enthusiastic participation from students, aspiring entrepreneurs, and members of the University’s vibrant start-up community.

Advertisement

During the interactive session, Ms. Singh shared insightful perspectives on how the Indian startup ecosystem can be made more accessible and inclusive for the youth of the nation. Drawing from her own entrepreneurial journey, she emphasized the importance of resilience, mentorship, and purpose-driven innovation in building sustainable and impactful ventures. She encouraged students to focus on solving real-world problems, create long-term value, and remain committed to their vision even in the face of challenges.

Advertisement

Ms. Singh also engaged in an in-depth interaction with Galgotias student start-ups, appreciating their innovative ideas, confidence, and clarity of thought. She commended the University’s efforts in nurturing entrepreneurial talent and fostering a culture that supports experimentation, learning, and growth.

Advertisement

Expressing her appreciation for the leadership at Galgotias University, Ms. Vineeta Singh, Founder and CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics lauded the vision of Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, and highlighted the strong institutional support extended to student entrepreneurs. She noted that such academic ecosystems play a critical role in shaping the next generation of founders and innovators.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, “At Galgotias University, we are committed to empowering students with the right mindset, mentorship, and platforms to transform ideas into impactful ventures. Interactions with industry leaders like Ms. Vineeta Singh inspire our students to think boldly, act responsibly, and contribute meaningfully to India’s entrepreneurial growth story.” The Galgotias Dialogue Series continues to serve as a dynamic platform that connects students with accomplished leaders across industries, reinforcing Galgotias University’s mission to promote innovation, leadership, and industry-aligned learning while preparing students to thrive in the evolving global economy.

Advertisement

About Galgotias University Galgotias University Among the World’s Leading Universities in QS and THE Rankings.

Galgotias University proudly ascends in the QS World University Rankings 2026 by Quacquarelli Symonds, securing a coveted position in the 1201–1400 global band. Ranked 15th among top private universities and 43rd among all Indian universities—public and private combined—this achievement marks a powerful endorsement of Galgotias’ unwavering commitment to academic excellence, global relevance, and innovation in higher education.

In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2025, Galgotias University has been ranked 45th among Indian universities (including both government and private institutions) and placed in the globally prestigious 1001–1200 band. This significant achievement reinforces the university’s growing stature in the international academic arena and validates its consistent progress in global higher education benchmarks.

These recognitions reflect Galgotias University’s strategic focus on teaching quality, research impact, internationalization, and industry relevance, and its mission to shape globally competent graduates prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)