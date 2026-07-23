Galgotias University Hosts Japanese Delegation to Explore Academic and Research Collaborations Amid Growing Ties Between India and Japan

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 23: Galgotias University welcomed a high-level delegation of government officials, industry leaders and academic experts from Japan, along with representatives of the Governments of India and Uttar Pradesh, for discussions on academic and research collaboration. The talks prioritised three technologies central to the global sustainability agenda, Green Hydrogen, Electric Vehicles and Semiconductors, while keeping the door open to partnerships across a much wider range of disciplines.

Advertisement

The deliberations explored joint research programmes, technology exchange and academic partnerships, opening new pathways for the University's students and researchers to contribute to clean energy, sustainable mobility and next-generation manufacturing. The engagement reflects the growing role of universities as bridges between global policy leadership, advanced research and emerging talent.

Advertisement

Speaking on the visit, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "Hosting such a high-level delegation on our campus is a proud moment for the University. It also demonstrates the growing importance of Greater Noida as a critical academic, industrial and transportation hub. We intend to convert these discussions into joint research projects, exchange programmes and industry partnerships that our students and faculty can participate in directly."

India and Japan share a natural affinity rooted in centuries of civilisational and cultural exchange and reinforced today by common democratic values and complementary strengths. Japan brings deep expertise in precision manufacturing, clean energy technology and industrial innovation, while India offers scale, a vast pool of young engineering and research talent, and one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

Advertisement

As the two nations deepen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership, academic and research collaborations are emerging as new avenues of engagement alongside trade and investment. Joint research programmes, faculty and student exchange, co-supervised doctoral work and university-industry partnerships are increasingly the channels through which the two countries turn shared intent into shared innovation, and Indian universities are positioning themselves at the centre of this exchange.

The visit also comes at a time of deepening cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and Japan in clean energy and advanced manufacturing, positioning the state as an emerging hub for green hydrogen, EV components and semiconductor investment. By engaging directly with government delegations, Galgotias University aims to align its research capabilities and talent pipeline with these national and international priorities.

The visit is a precursor to deeper engagement in the coming weeks, with follow-up discussions expected to translate the initial conversations into concrete research programmes, exchanges and partnerships. The University will continue to pursue collaborative research, faculty and student exchange, and industry-linked innovation in sustainable technologies, reinforcing its commitment to education and research that serve society.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)