Galgotias University Partners with Felix Hospital to Advance Clinical Education and Healthcare Training

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Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 20: Galgotias University has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Felix Hospital, Greater Noida, to strengthen clinical education and skill development for students of the School of Allied Health Sciences (SAHS) and the School of Nursing.

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Felix Hospital runs two NABH-accredited multispecialty hospitals in Greater Noida, with a combined capacity of 400 beds. Under the partnership, students will receive structured clinical exposure, compulsory internships, competency-based education, and hands-on training with advanced medical technologies, along with practical experience in NABH quality standards, patient-safety protocols, and professional healthcare practice.

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Speaking on the partnership, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, "Healthcare education is complete only when classroom learning meets the realities of patient care. Our students first master their skills in our cutting-edge nursing simulation lab, and this partnership with Felix Hospital now takes them from simulation to the bedside, giving our allied health and nursing students the clinical immersion they need, in a NABH-accredited environment, to graduate as confident, compassionate professionals ready to serve from day one."

The collaboration spans the full breadth of the University's healthcare programmes. At SAHS, students of Physiotherapy, Cardiovascular Therapy, Laboratory Sciences, Optometry, and Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology will gain clinical exposure in their respective specialties at a working multispecialty hospital, complementing the school's on-campus facilities such as electrotherapy labs and its outpatient department.

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For the School of Nursing, the partnership strengthens the clinical rotations that are central to its B.Sc. Nursing programme, a four-year degree recognized by the Indian Nursing Council and the Uttar Pradesh State Medical Faculty. Actual clinical experience at Felix will build directly on the University's cutting-edge nursing simulation lab, where students first master clinical procedures and emergency response on advanced mannequins in a safe, controlled setting before applying those skills at the bedside with real patients.

Working under experienced clinicians, technologists, and nurses, students will develop clinical competencies aligned with the curriculum prescribed by the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions.

Beyond clinical training, the collaboration will foster interdisciplinary learning, joint research, workshops, and continuing professional education, helping students connect classroom and laboratory learning with real-world healthcare delivery and develop the technical, ethical, and interpersonal skills that modern clinical practice demands.

The MoU adds to the University's growing engagement with the region's healthcare ecosystem. Galgotias University recently upgraded the Community Health Centre at Dadha, Greater Noida, in coordination with the Office of the Chief Medical Officer, Gautam Buddha Nagar, strengthening its physiotherapy and rehabilitation unit with modern therapy equipment and trained physiotherapy support to improve rural access to care.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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