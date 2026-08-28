Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India (NewsVoir) Galgotias University hosted the Galgotias G20 Summit, a two-day Model G20 diplomacy simulation run by the University's Centre for Diplomacy, Dialogue and Debates. Around 72 student delegates from across the country took part, role-playing representatives of G20 member nations under the theme “One World, Shared Future.” Galgotias University Stages Galgotias G20 Summit, Putting Students in the Chair of World Leaders The Summit ran five committees over two days. The G20 Leaders’ Summit addressed strengthening global economic resilience amid geopolitical fragmentation. The IMF Board of Governors Committee examined global debt distress and financial stability, drawing on Special Drawing Rights, discounted cash flow analysis and high-frequency trading data. The Climate and Sustainability Working Group covered net zero targets, climate financing and green energy investment. The United Nations Security Council debated emerging global conflicts, including the South China Sea, Strait of Hormuz, Israel-Iran-Palestine and Russia-Ukraine, alongside proposals for Security Council reform under UN Charter Articles 23, 108 and 109. The International Press Corps reported on proceedings throughout.

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Delegates engaged through formal debate, moderated and unmoderated caucuses, and engagement groups including B20, Y20, T20 and W20. All five committees raised motions, submitted resolutions and drafted position papers following negotiations and voting.

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The Summit closed with an Awards Ceremony. UNSC awards went to Denmark (Best Delegate), Tuvalu (High Commendation) and Finland (Special Mention), with Verbal Mentions for the United Kingdom, Saint Lucia and Saudi Arabia. In the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Angola won Best Delegate, Italy High Commendation and Belgium Special Mention. In the IMF Committee, Japan won Best Delegate, Malta High Commendation and the USA Special Mention.

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Speaking on the Summit, Dr. Dhruv Galgotia, CEO, Galgotias University, said, “Platforms like the Galgotias G20 Summit give our students a real understanding of how global decisions are made. Watching them negotiate on climate finance, security reform and economic policy over these two days, it is clear they are ready to engage with complex, real-world problems well before they step into the workforce.” Simulations such as the Galgotias G20 Summit give students hands-on experience in negotiation, policy research and public speaking, skills that extend well beyond the classroom. By engaging directly with issues such as debt distress, climate finance and security reform, participants build the perspective and confidence to contribute as informed global citizens in their future careers.

About Galgotias University Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

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In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026, the University was placed in the 1201-1500 global band and ranked 27th among private universities and 65th among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.

Galgotias University offers programmes across engineering, artificial intelligence, computer science, semiconductors, business, law, media, design, health sciences, hospitality, liberal education, and emerging interdisciplinary domains. In 2026, students secured more than 5,500 job offers from over 1,250 recruiters. The University has built strong industry and innovation partnerships with organisations including Apple, Infosys, IBM, Intel, Cisco, Tata Technologies, L&T EduTech, Capgemini, and Salesforce, while continuing to strengthen its global academic engagement and startup ecosystem.

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