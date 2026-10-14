Game On, Dwarka! Masti Zone Opens at Pacific D21 Mall

Some outings deserve a little friendly rivalry. A score to chase, a challenge accepted, and a friend who is suddenly very serious about winning — Dwarka, it is time to get your game face on! Masti Zone has opened at Pacific D21 Mall, New Delhi, bringing arcade games, bumper cars, kids’ play and virtual reality experiences to the neighbourhood.

The Modern Group-owned indoor amusement brand brings with it plenty of reasons to stretch that mall visit a little longer. For families stepping out together and friends looking for something to do beyond their usual plans, the new outlet makes room for an afternoon of games, cheerful competition and the occasional demand for a rematch. You are invited to come with your favourite gaming companion, or perhaps find out who in your family has been keeping their competitive streak under wraps.

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Arcade enthusiasts can get straight to chasing scores, while those curious about virtual reality can try their hand at a different kind of gaming experience. Then there are the bumper cars, where your best mate may become your favourite person to chase. Pick your car, prepare for a few unexpected turns, and try keeping a straight face through it all. The younger visitors have a kids’ play area to explore, giving families a choice of activities when everyone arrives with a different idea of fun.

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Much of the excitement of an outing like this lies in the company you bring. There is the friend who explains the game to everyone before losing the first round, the sibling who refuses to leave without another attempt, and the parent whose enthusiasm catches the children by surprise. At Masti Zone, these familiar characters have a new place to put their gaming skills to the test. Spectators, be warned: you may find yourself joining in sooner than planned!

With its Pacific D21 Mall opening, Masti Zone continues to grow its presence in the NCR. Located at Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station, the outlet gives visitors a convenient stop for indoor amusement, whether gaming is the main plan or a spontaneous addition to a day out.

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So, Dwarka, assemble your little crew and bring along that friend whose winning streak needs investigating. The shopping can have its turn; there are games waiting for yours. Masti Zone at Pacific D21 Mall is now open — let the friendly battles begin!

Address: Pacific Mall, Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station, Dwarka, New Delhi – 110075.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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