Gandhar Oil delivers Highest PAT driven by strong demand from the Personal Care, Healthcare, and Pharmaceutical (PHPO) sectors

VMPL

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 23: Gandhar Oil reported its highest-ever quarterly net profit, crossing Rs 200 crs. This record performance was driven by healthy revenue growth and robust gross margin spreads despite operating in a dynamic and challenging external environment.

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Revenue from operations increased to Rs 1,732 crs in Q1 FY 2026-27, up 92% YoY.

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Profit After Tax (PAT) reached Rs 206 crs, marking a 689% increase YoY.

EBITDA grew by 633% YoY, reflecting strong operational performance.

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Total manufacturing volumes improved to 1,31,449 kl, an 8% increase YoY.

Gross margin spread expanded to Rs 28,145 per kl, a 3.4x increase YoY.

Declared an interim dividend of 100% of face value.

A blockbuster quarter with exceptional growth across all key financial metrics. The company delivered a remarkable jump in revenue, margins, and profitability, indicating a significant improvement in business performance during the quarter.

The operating environment during the quarter remained dynamic, shaped by geopolitical developments in West Asia, crude oil price volatility, and periodic supply chain disruptions. Company's ability to respond swiftly through agile sourcing, prudent inventory management, and a favourable product mix translated into strong financial performance.

Strong performance was supported by healthy demand across key end-user industries and sustained momentum across product categories. Continued focus on value-added offerings, efficient procurement practices, and cost optimisation initiatives enabled us to achieve superior margins while also supporting volume growth.

The PHPO segment continued to anchor company's growth, driven by sustained demand from the personal care, healthcare, and pharmaceutical sectors. The quarter also witnessed encouraging traction in the PIO business, reflecting healthy demand across transformer, power & rubber manufacturers.

While Gandhar Oil remains watchful of global macroeconomic developments and geopolitical uncertainties, the underlying demand environment continues to remain encouraging. With a strong business foundation, a customer-centric approach, and an unwavering focus on operational excellence, company remains confident in their ability to sustain profitable growth and create long-term value for all stakeholders.

About Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd:

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Limited is a known name in the world of specialty oils. Our Company is a leading manufacturer of white oils by revenue with a growing focus on the consumer and healthcare end-industries. We have a diversified customer base. We produce a broad variety of specialty oils and lubricants such as White oils, waxes, jellies, automotive oils, industrial oils, transformer oils and rubber processing oils. Our products are sold under our flagship brand "Divyol".

For more information, visit https://gandharoil.com/

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