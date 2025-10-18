DT
PT
Home / Business / Garima Bhoria and CSD's film GHUNGHROO trending on WAVES OTT, right between AMITABH BACHCHAN's 'Ek Mulakat' and SRK's FAUJI

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:15 PM Oct 18, 2025 IST
VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 18: Writer-director Garima Bhoria and actor-producer Chandra Shekhar Dutta's short film GHUNGHROO has captured national attention, trending at No. 2 on WAVES OTT -- right between two cinematic legends, Amitabh Bachchan's Ek Mulakat with Big B and Shah Rukh Khan's Fauji. Released on October 10, 2025, GHUNGHROO has been celebrated for its subtle direction, powerful emotional undercurrents, and refined visual language. The film, adapted from Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic Mahesh, marks another significant moment in digital cinema's shift toward meaningful narratives.

Garima Bhoria expressed heartfelt thanks to audiences for their appreciation and to her collaborator Chandra Shekhar Dutta for his dedication and creative vision. "The love GHUNGHROO is receiving motivates us to continue making films that connect deeply with human experiences," she said.

For Dutta, who previously received the Bachchan Citation and Special Talent Reward from FTII, sharing a trending rank alongside two of Indian cinema's most respected names is an achievement filled with pride.

Both GHUNGHROO and their earlier project The Entrance are now streaming on WAVES OTT, underscoring the duo's evolving contribution to contemporary storytelling

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

