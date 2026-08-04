Gartex Texprocess India Incorporating the Denim Show Returns to Delhi with a Focus on Business Growth

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New Delhi [India], August 4: India's garment, textile and denim manufacturing industries are strengthening their manufacturing capabilities through technology adoption, modern production systems and process optimisation to remain globally competitive. Reflecting these developments, Gartex Texprocess India incorporating the Denim Show will return to Bharat Mandapam from 6 - 8 August 2026. The exhibition will bring together 185+ exhibitors and 700+ brands and will display over 1,200 products across 14,850 gross sqm. Featuring a dedicated zone for The Denim Show, supported by the Denim Manufacturers Association, the expo will showcase the complete denim value chain. The exhibition will bring together leading technology providers, manufacturers, brands, and buyers to showcase innovations

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Having established itself as a key fixture in the textile industry's annual business calendar, the exhibition continues to provide a constant platform where the industry stakeholders reconnect to exchange ideas, launch innovations, evaluate investments, and build long-term business relationships. The expo is a focused B2B platform for manufacturers of textile technologies, garment and textile machinery, accessories, fabrics, and allied solutions with garment and apparel manufacturers, bulk buyers, textile factory owners, textile designers, and other stakeholders from across the industry. Complementing the exhibition, Denim Show, supported by Denim Manufacturers Association, will spotlight the complete denim value chain, featuring Denim Mills & Fabrics, Accessories & Trims, Denim Finishing & Washing Technology, Denim Garment & Apparel Machinery, and Dyes & Chemicals.

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The 2026 edition will witness expanded participation across sewing machinery, spare parts, digital textile printing, embroidery technologies, laundry and finishing systems, denim manufacturing solutions and automation technologies. More than 70 companies will be participating for the first time, along with international representation from regions such as China, Japan, Singapore, Italy, Germany, Taiwan, Turkey and Hong Kong, which will further strengthen the exhibition's international profile.

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Brands like Anand Furnisher, Apsom Technologies, Aura Technologies, Baba Textile Machines, DCC, Fabcare, HCA, MRA Sons, Mehala Machines, Saistar, Sunny & Co., Orange O Tec, along with several other prestigious brands. International brands such as Grozbeckert, Epson, INL, Kansai, Schmetz, Shangong, Jinzen and more will showcase their latest products.

Alongside Gartex Texprocess India, the Denim Show, with the support of the Denim Manufacturers Association of India, will showcase innovations in denim fabrics and dyes, providing sourcing professionals with dedicated opportunities to explore new developments. Brands like Arvind, Ginni, Jindal, Lion Fabrics, Maruti Denim, Nandan, Raymond, Sudarshan Denim, Surya Lakshmi, TCM, Vinod Denim, among others, will be featuring their latest collections of denim fabrics and finishes.

Expressing her ideas, Ms Himani Gulati, Director, MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd, shared: "Each edition of Gartex Texprocess India is built around what the industry needs most - access to the right technologies, the right buyers and meaningful business opportunities. We endeavour to continuously strengthen the platform so that exhibitors achieve tangible business outcomes while visitors discover innovations that support their manufacturing, sourcing and investment goals. With the 2026 edition, we look forward to bringing the industry together once again to facilitate meaningful business connections, showcase transformative technologies and create new opportunities that will shape the future of the textile manufacturing."

Adding to this, Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director & Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, remarked: "Gartex Texprocess India has grown into a trusted marketplace where technology, innovation and business converge, reflecting the evolving priorities of India's textile manufacturing sector. The Indian textile industry is entering a phase where competitiveness will increasingly depend on technology adoption and manufacturing efficiency. Over the years, the show has evolved into an important annual business platform where serious buyers evaluate investments in technology and production capabilities, while exhibitors showcase innovations, strengthen partnerships and generate quality business opportunities."

Complementing the exhibition, the conference programme planned as Gartex Talks and Denim Talks will bring together subject-matter experts to discuss the opportunities and challenges shaping the future of textile production. The sessions will focus on practical industry focused area prioritising discussions around topics like: From Forecast to Factory: How AI and Consumer Signals Reshaping Apparel Manufacturing; The New Fashion Consumer: How Gen Z and Gen Alpha Are Reshaping the Denim Industry; Next-Generation Industrial Sewing Machines: Speed' Precision & Sustainability; Denim Reimagined in a World of Disruption, India's Denim Export Ambition-Can We Move from Volume to Value? and Automation in Embroidery: Mass Production Meets Customisation.

The exhibition comes at a significant time for the textile industry as India's recently concluded trade agreements with key global markets, including the United Kingdom and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), are expected to strengthen export competitiveness and create fresh opportunities for Indian manufacturers. At the same time, continued policy support for domestic manufacturing and technology adoption is encouraging greater investment in modern production capabilities across the textile value chain.

The show is jointly organised by MEX Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd. The exhibition will showcase the latest advancements in textile machinery and manufacturing technologies and denim innovations reflecting the industry's growing focus on productivity, circularity and global competitiveness.

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