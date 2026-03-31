Gas prices soar past USD 4 for gallon of regular in US, highest since 2022

US gas prices jumped past an average of USD 4 a gallon for the first time since 2022 as fuel prices continue to soar worldwide amid the Iran war.

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According to motor club AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline is now USD 4.02 - over a dollar more than before the war began. The last time US drivers were collectively paying this much at the pump was nearly four years ago, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

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The price is a national average, meaning drivers in some states have been paying well over USD 4 a gallon for a while now.

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Since the US and Israel launched a joint war against Iran on February 28, the cost of crude oil - the main ingredient in gasoline - has spiked and swung rapidly. That's because the conflict has caused deep supply chain disruptions and cuts from major oil producers across the Middle East.

Higher gas prices are impacting consumers and businesses as many households continue to face wider cost of living strains. And as drivers pay more to cover necessities like gas, many may be forced to cut their budgets in other places.