Gastech 2026 to convene global energy leaders in Bangkok as Asia accelerates demand, LNG investment and system transformation

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Bangkok [Thailand], May 15: Gastech 2026 will take place in Bangkok, Thailand from 14-17 September 2026, uniting global decision makers and energy leaders to address urgent supply security and system resilience priorities amid mounting geopolitical instability.

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- From 14-17 September, Gastech 2026 will convene +50,000 energy professionals, +1,000 exhibitors and +1,000 speakers from 150 countries to address urgent energy priorities and shape the industry's future growth.

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- Held in Bangkok, at the centre of the world's fastest-growing energy demand region, Gastech 2026 will unite global ministers, industry CEOs and technology leaders to strengthen energy security, accelerate LNG and infrastructure development, and advance reliable and affordable energy systems.

- Hosted by Thailand's Ministry of Energy, the event will position Bangkok at the centre of strategic discussions on LNG, electrification, AI infrastructure, low carbon technologies and regional energy cooperation.

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Positioned at the heart of the world's fastest-growing demand region, where rapid urbanisation and electrification have placed extreme pressure on energy systems to deliver affordable and reliable power, Gastech 2026 will provide a platform for the partnerships, investments and strategic dialogue that will drive energy delivery at scale and strengthen economic resilience across Asia and all global markets.

As the world's largest exhibition and conference for natural gas, LNG, low carbon solutions, electrification and AI for energy, Gastech 2026 will gather the entire energy value chain under the theme "Where Global Energy Demand Meets Supply", aligning the full mix of resources, capital and technologies required to meet today's immediate demands and fuel tomorrow's low-carbon growth.

Speaking on the event's role at a defining time for the energy industry, Christopher Hudson, President of dmg events, stated: "The global energy industry is operating in one of the most complex and pressured environments in recent history. Supply disruption, rising demand, affordability and infrastructure resilience have become defining priorities for governments and industry alike.

Gastech 2026 has been designed to bring together the leadership, investment and practical solutions needed to secure supply, accelerate infrastructure delivery and support resilient energy systems at scale. Bangkok will provide a critical meeting point for the international energy industry at a time when coordination and collaboration have never been more important."

The Gastech Strategic Conference will serve as a high-level platform for ministers, CEOs, investors and industry leaders to address the pressing challenges facing global energy markets. Across dedicated strategic and technical programmes, discussions will focus on advancing energy security, unlocking LNG and gas supply, transforming power markets, scaling low carbon technologies, and developing integrated grids that can support intensifying electricity demand.

More than 1,000 speakers and 200 sessions will examine how governments and industry can move from long-term ambition towards implementation, developing practical pathways for infrastructure deployment, market resilience and investment throughout increasingly complex and interconnected energy systems. A selection of the confirmed conference speakers include:

- H.E. Eng. Karim Badawi, Minister of Petroleum & Mineral Resources, Arab Republic of Egypt

- H.E. Dr. Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadek, Minister of Oil & Gas, Libya

- H.E. Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Nigeria

- H.E. Eng. Salim bin Nasser Al Aufi, Minister of Energy & Minerals, Oman

- H.E. Birame Soulèye Diop, Minister of Energy, Petroleum & Mines, Senegal

- H.E. Jassim Alshirawi, Secretary General, International Energy Forum

- Dr. Narin Phoawanich, Governor, EGAT

- Dr. Kongkrapan Intarajang, CEO & President, PTT

- Liz Westcott, MD & CEO, Woodside Energy

- Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman, President & CEO, Baker Hughes

- Takayuki Ueda, President & CEO, INPEX Corporation

Alongside the conferences, Gastech's exhibition, theatres and feature programmes will showcase the technologies, partnerships and commercial solutions shaping the future of global energy. With over 1,000 exhibiting companies and 50,000 energy professionals from 150+ countries in attendance, the event serves a global marketplace for investment, collaboration and innovation across the full energy value chain.

Gastech's 54th edition will also see the launch of AixEnergy, a new co-located conference and exhibition positioned at the intersection of artificial intelligence, electrification and next-generation energy systems. As the rapid expansion of AI infrastructure accelerates electricity demand growth, AixEnergy will provide an integrated platform for technology leaders, energy executives and strategic investors to align on the power systems, digital infrastructure and scaling strategies required to support the next generation of industrial and economic growth.

Gastech 2026 will be hosted by Thailand's Ministry of Energy and supported by national consortium partners EGAT, Gulf and PTT, alongside national consortium supporters Ratch, EGCO and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC). Held in partnership with the Thailand Convention and Exhibition Bureau (TCEB), the event has been designed to address the realities of Thailand's dynamic energy landscape, as well as the evolving power needs of all fast-growing economies.

Building on the momentum of Gastech Milan in 2025, which convened more than 50,000 attendees and facilitated over US $60 billion in commercial agreements and investment activity, Gastech 2026 will stand as the definitive platform for unified action, where the decisions and deals that will shape the world's energy future are made.

About Gastech

Gastech is the world's largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, low carbon solutions, electrification and AI for energy. It attracts more than 50,000 attendees, 7,000 delegates, 1,000 exhibitors, and 1,000 speakers from over 150 countries. For more information, please visit www.gastechevent.com.

For media wishing to attend, please visit https://www.gastechevent.com/media-centre/media-registration/ to register.

About dmg events

Since 1989, dmg events creates connections that enable growth by bringing together global industries, governments and innovators to drive collaboration, unlock commercial opportunity and advance meaningful progress across the world's most important markets. Through high-impact events and strategic partnerships, dmg events supports businesses and communities to navigate change, accelerate innovation and build sustainable success.

Operating from 13 offices worldwide, dmg events delivers more than 30 energy and policy events annually, enabling business growth across a range of key markets and sectors. Across four continents, its leading events, including ADIPEC and Gastech, bring together policymakers, industry leaders, investors and innovators to engage on the priorities shaping the future of energy systems and global markets. dmg events is committed to enabling a sustainable and resilient future by supporting cross-sector collaboration and addressing some of the world's most pressing challenges.

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