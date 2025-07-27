DT
PT
Home / Business / Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to expand into marine sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya to expand into marine sector: Ashwini Vaishnaw

ANI
Updated At : 07:40 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], July 27 (ANI): Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara, which has been largely focused on logistics in the railway, aviation, and highway sectors, is now set to expand into the marine sector, encompassing shipping and ports.

"So far, this Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya has worked in the domain of railway, aviation, and highway logistics. We have now decided that the University will also add the marine and ports sector," Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said at the university's convocation ceremony.

A Centre of Excellence in bridge and tunnel engineering is also being set up, which will help students gain knowledge in this specialised domain, the minister said.

"The resolve that the entire country has taken under Prime Minister Modi's leadership to make India a developed nation, infrastructure and logistics will play a very important role in it. The establishment of Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya in Vadodara has been done with a very forward-thinking approach," Vaishnaw said.

"Here, students are getting a good opportunity to gain practical knowledge that can be used in real life. Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya has also been honoured by the World Economic Forum in this short journey...," he added.

Being an industry-driven and innovation-led university, it has already established several collaborations with leading institutions and industries worldwide. The University has so far partnered with various top-notch companies, including Airbus and L&T, to provide students with real-life knowledge.

Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya (GSV) Vadodara was established through an Act of Parliament in 2022 to create the best-in-class manpower and talent for the entire transportation and logistics sector.

This central university is sponsored by the Ministry of Railways, and Ashwini Vaishnaw is its first Chancellor.

Following a demand-driven curriculum and leveraging the art infrastructure of all Centralised Training Institutes of Indian Railways, the institute will create a resource pool of professionals across technology, economics, management, and policy, comprising multidisciplinary teaching (bachelor's/master's/doctoral), executive training, and research. The institute shall also undertake training for Indian Railways probationers and serving officers.

The Union Minister also visited the train coach manufacturing facility of Alstom Company today.

Speaking to reporters, the minister stated that India is making rapid progress in railway manufacturing, and many railway products are now being exported from the country.

"Entire metro coaches are being exported to Australia and Canada, bogies being exported to the UK, Saudi Arabia, France, and Australia... Overall, the way railway development is happening in the country, along with the Prime Minister's 'Make in India, Make for the World' vision, railway products made in India are being exported in large quantities," he added. (ANI)

