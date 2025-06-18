Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025: A 1000+ KM Journey to Unite India for Cows

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 18: In a moment charged with spiritual purpose and cultural urgency, the Yoga Capital of the World, Rishikesh, witnessed a ceremonial flag-off of the Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025, a nationwide movement launched by the gausevaks and gauvolunteers at Rashtriya Gau Sevak Sangh (RGSS) in association with Mati India, Khabar Kisan Ki, Dairy Agri Consultant, Hindrise Social Welfare Foundation, and Kamdhenu Gauveda.

The 61-day incredible journey of 10,000 Km to revive Gau-aadharit Bharat began on 15 June, 2025 after taking blessings from saints and spiritual gurus. This Yatra extends from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, to Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu. It will cover 12 states and will pass through known states such as Rajasthan, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and more.

The Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025 is led by Bharat Singh Rajpurohit (Trustee and Director at RGSS- Indigenous Cattle Development), Narendra Kumar (Founder and National Convener of RGSS and Hindrise), Rohit Bisht (Founder of Mati India and Trustee & Director of Digital Transformation at RGSS), Venugopal Naidu Puvvada (National Coordinator- Tech and Innovation at RGSS) and Harshad Gugaliya (Founder of Kamdhenu Gauveda).

Other prominent names in the humanitarian space that proactively joined the Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025 include Ankit Sharma, Bittu Kumar, Dr Kushank Chauhan, Gaurav Jain, Dr Uttam Chauhan, and Priyanka Panwar.

Is Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025 the Spiritual Awakening India Needs?

Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025 is a spiritual awakening India needs to preserve the Vedic Culture and give cows the wonderful lives they deserve. The unit is spearheading this revolutionary movement from the Himalayan foothills of Rishikesh to the Southern spiritual point of Rameswaram.

It's more than a spiritual awakening as it emphasizes economic and social revival through cow-based economy and organic farming. It can be seen as a path to spiritual well-being through holistic living and environmental consciousness. However, the Yatra primary focus remains on practical aspects of rural development besides spiritual awakening for the masses.

The purpose of this Gau Rashtra Yatra is to revive cow-based rural Bharat by connecting with Gausevaks and bringing their ground realities and stories in front of one and all and spreading awareness about how Gau-aadharit Arthvyavastha can create employment opportunities for millions in the rural and semi-urban areas and preserve Indian Gau-culture as well.

"This is more than a Yatra for us. It's a spiritual call to awaken the collective consciousness of Bharat. We demand that cows must be given constitutional recognition as Rashtra Mata. In addition to this, we have started this journey to make the voices of gaupaalaks and gausevaks reach the last mile. The mission of Gau Rashtra Yatra 2025 is the preservation of Gau-sanskriti and creation of gau-based lifestyle as a base of cultural and economic progress of the country," Narendra Kumar, Founder and National Convener of RGSS and Hindrise said in his opening statement at Rishikesh.

Talking about the Gau Rashtra Yatra, the Trustee and Director at RGSS- Indigenous Cattle Development, Bharat Singh Rajpurohit, said, "In this 61-day journey, we will stay in different villages and cities and interact with Gaupaalaks and farmers. We will listen to their stories and utilise those stories as a source of inspiration for those living in villages who are still unable to understand the value of cows as a source of economic drivers. Rural communities in India are increasingly finding economic opportunities in the production and sale of cow dung cakes, agarbattis, soaps, and cow dung paint, among other products. We believe that by the end of this journey, we will be able to transform many lives."

Throwing Light on Objectives and Vision of Gau Rashtra Yatra

The core objectives of the Gau Rashtra Yatra are given below-

Engagement with 100+ Cow Protection Institutions

To strengthen the network of Gaushalas and cow shelters through dialogue, shared resources, and coordinated efforts for rescue, rehabilitation, and protection.

Constitutional Recognition for Gaumata as Rashtra Mata

To initiate a nationwide petition and legislative push to give Gaumata constitutional status, ensuring her protection as a national, cultural, and spiritual symbol.

A National Policy Framework for Cow Protection

To draft and propose a Comprehensive National Cow Protection Policy focused on shelter management, healthcare, nutrition, safety, and rehabilitation of abandoned and aged cows.

Promotion of Panchgavya-based Agriculture and Rural Livelihoods

To highlight and support sustainable, chemical-free farming using cow products and to encourage cow-based rural enterprises such as dung-lot units, vermicompost, and natural cosmetics.

Developing a Cow-centric Bio-economy

To promote research and innovation in cow-product industries, including ayurvedic medicines, bio-fertilizers, and eco-friendly alternatives for urban and rural markets.

Self-reliance Schemes for Gaushalas

To propose viable financial models for Gaushalas through CSR Funding, government support, and self-sustaining product lines made from cow dung and urine.

Support for Research in Cow-based Innovation

To collaborate with universities, veterinary institutes, and Ayurvedic Bodies for advanced research into the environmental and medicinal benefits of cow derivatives.

A Mission of Dharma; Not Just Protest

Rohit Bisht (Founder of Mati India and Trustee & Director of Digital Transformation at RGSS), known for his philanthropic and spiritual endeavours, is not new to grassroots activism. Under his Gausamarthan Action Plan 2025, he has extended support to 100+ gaushalas in remote and underserved regions.

"The cow is the foundation of our Agrarian culture, our rural economy and our Vedic way of life. When Gaumata is protected, Dharma is protected. If we fail her, we fail Bharat itself," he said while speaking to the media.

Rohit Bisht further added that this Gau Rashtra Yatra is a non-political, non-violent, and inclusive journey that revolves around uniting villagers, saints, farmers, youth, and policymakers as one voice for Gaumata.

Mass Mobilization and Cultural Awakening

The Yatra has pulled the attention of Gaushala caretakers, saints, youth volunteers, and policy think tanks. Cultural events, gau pujas, spiritual discourses, and village sabhas are scheduled in every district the Yatra passes through.

The journey will cover states like Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh- concluding in Rameswaram, a symbolic endpoint connecting the spiritual north with the divine south.

Each stop of the Gau Rashtra Yatra will shed light on the local issues related to cow protection. Whether it's the absence of veterinary services, shortage of fodder, or encroachments on gaushala lands, the journey is expected to be a problem-solving one.

Gau Mata, Gram Swaraj, and National Revival

At its core, the Gau Rashtra Yatra seeks to reassert the Gandhian vision of Gram Swaraj, where the cow is central to village life and economic independence. The Yatra encourages organic farming, Panchagavya-based entrepreneurship, and cow-based economy models to revitalize Bharat's rural future.

National Coordinator - Tech and Innovation at RGSS, Venugopal Naidu said, "If India must become a Vishwaguru, it must become a Guru first in serving and improving the lives of Gaumata. We are cultivating feelings of love and respect for cows by spreading awareness through various campaigns across 12+ states. We want cows to live a life full of respect. An insult to Gaumata is an insult to Bharat Mata."

"This is a journey to reconnect with our roots, "Rohit Bisht emphasized. When a nation forgets its mother, it loses its soul. The Gau Rashtra Yatra is a call to rediscover our soul as a Dharmic civilization." Narendra Kumar signed off after this statement.

