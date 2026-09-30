Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30: Mashroo, India’s modest fashion brand, unveiled its latest womenswear collection, AQUAMARINE FW’26, at an exclusive sundowner in Mumbai, with actress and fashion personality Gauahar Khan unveiling the collection. Inspired by the tranquil beauty of the aquamarine gemstone, the sea, shells and beachside aesthetics, the collection brings together 45 styles designed for the contemporary woman seeking a balance of modesty, individuality and modern fashion.

The AQUAMARINE FW’26 edit comprises 38 abayas and seven cord-sets, featuring fluid silhouettes, cool-toned hues and a mix of handpicked Indian and imported fabrics. The collection combines intricate handwork and machine embroidery, with each piece crafted by skilled artisans. Priced between INR 3,000 and INR 14,000, the collection is available through Mashroo’s retail and online channels.

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Speaking about the collection, Saad Patanwala, Co-founder, Mashroo, said, “Aquamarine is our expression of what modern modest fashion can look and feel like. We wanted the collection to capture the calm and beauty of the sea while bringing in playful details, fluid silhouettes and craftsmanship that feel relevant to today’s woman. Our design team spent over five months developing the collection, and having Gauahar Khan unveil AQUAMARINE FW’26 makes this launch particularly special for us as we continue to build our presence in womenswear.”

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The collection’s design language draws from the natural elements associated with aquamarine, translating the gemstone’s cool tones and the visual character of the sea into contemporary silhouettes and detailing. The creative process was developed over more than five months, with the design team working across fabrics, embroidery, textures and silhouettes to create an edit that combines understated elegance with a contemporary aesthetic.

The launch marks another step in Mashroo’s expansion from its roots in men’s traditional wear into a wider modest fashion offering for the entire family. Founded in 2012, the brand began with a focus on men’s thobes and kurta-pajamas and has, over the years, expanded its portfolio to include womenswear and children’s clothing.

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Mashroo currently operates eight exclusive stores across Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad, alongside a network of resellers, multi-brand outlets and large-format outlets. The brand also ships internationally through its online platform, www.mashroostore.com, as it continues to build its presence in the global modest fashion market.

The brand’s evolution into womenswear over the last four years has also seen it increasingly focus on fashion-led collections and celebrity associations. Gauahar Khan, who unveiled AQUAMARINE FW’26, added a strong celebrity and fashion dimension to Mashroo’s growing womenswear portfolio.

Mashroo has previously collaborated with prominent sporting and entertainment personalities including Irfan Pathan, Sikandar Raza, Munawar Faruqui, Salman Yusuff Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan and Moeen Ali, strengthening its presence in the modest fashion and lifestyle space.

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