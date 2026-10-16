Gaurav Gupta and Sara Ali Khan Unveil a New Chapter of Contemporary Couture with the Seventh Season of The Bride Side

Gaurav Gupta presents the seventh season of The Bride Side, its signature bridal IP, featuring bollywood actress & Nawabzadi Sara Ali Khan and exploring the evolving identity of the modern Indian bride.

With her regal presence, Sara brings her own interpretation to the Gaurav Gupta bride. Moving across three looks, the series explores different facets of the wedding wardrobe, from the fluidity of a sculpted saree-gown to the luminosity of a molten crystal-embellished gown and the grandeur of a statement lehenga. The selection reflects the house’s distinctive design language, bringing together the grandeur of couture and a modern approach to dressing for wedding celebrations. Styled by Ami Patel, this edition showcases a contemporary vision of bridal dressing.

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The first look, Emergence, is a sculpted tulle saree-gown built around a corseted architectural base, with fluid draped panels and hand-embroidered mogra tassels at the shoulder. First introduced in the house’s Paris collection, The Divine Androgyne, mogra serves as a symbolic connection between the house’s global design language and its Indian roots The Molten Crystal Gown features cascading crystal embroidery that traces the silhouette, creating a luminous, second-skin effect. Completing the series, the Solar Flare Lehenga is rendered in copper, with a handwoven Banarasi brocade lining beneath its sculptural form.

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The series coincides with Light Song’26, Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection, which challenges conventional notions of bridalwear by translating the house’s signature sculptural aesthetic into softer silhouettes, offering a fresh interpretation of modern Indian bridal dressing.

“Sara has a very distinct personality, and I think that comes through in the way she carries these looks. What I liked about this edition of The Bride Side is that we could explore different sides of the bridal wardrobe without making it about one particular idea of a bride. For me, bridal couture should have that freedom. You can draw from tradition, experiment with form and still create something that feels very personal to the woman wearing it.” said Gaurav Gupta.

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Over seven seasons, The Bride Side has grown into one of the house’s distinctive storytelling platforms, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Banita Sandhu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kriti Sanon among others. With Sara Ali Khan, the latest edition continues this journey, bringing the conversation back to the woman at the centre of the clothes and the many ways she chooses to celebrate. The Light Song’26 collection is now available at our stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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