DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Gaurav Gupta and Sara Ali Khan Unveil a New Chapter of Contemporary Couture with the Seventh Season of The Bride Side

Gaurav Gupta and Sara Ali Khan Unveil a New Chapter of Contemporary Couture with the Seventh Season of The Bride Side

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 04:55 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Gaurav Gupta presents the seventh season of The Bride Side, its signature bridal IP, featuring bollywood actress & Nawabzadi Sara Ali Khan and exploring the evolving identity of the modern Indian bride.

With her regal presence, Sara brings her own interpretation to the Gaurav Gupta bride. Moving across three looks, the series explores different facets of the wedding wardrobe, from the fluidity of a sculpted saree-gown to the luminosity of a molten crystal-embellished gown and the grandeur of a statement lehenga. The selection reflects the house’s distinctive design language, bringing together the grandeur of couture and a modern approach to dressing for wedding celebrations. Styled by Ami Patel, this edition showcases a contemporary vision of bridal dressing.

Advertisement

The first look, Emergence, is a sculpted tulle saree-gown built around a corseted architectural base, with fluid draped panels and hand-embroidered mogra tassels at the shoulder. First introduced in the house’s Paris collection, The Divine Androgyne, mogra serves as a symbolic connection between the house’s global design language and its Indian roots The Molten Crystal Gown features cascading crystal embroidery that traces the silhouette, creating a luminous, second-skin effect. Completing the series, the Solar Flare Lehenga is rendered in copper, with a handwoven Banarasi brocade lining beneath its sculptural form.

Advertisement

The series coincides with Light Song’26, Gaurav Gupta’s latest collection, which challenges conventional notions of bridalwear by translating the house’s signature sculptural aesthetic into softer silhouettes, offering a fresh interpretation of modern Indian bridal dressing.

“Sara has a very distinct personality, and I think that comes through in the way she carries these looks. What I liked about this edition of The Bride Side is that we could explore different sides of the bridal wardrobe without making it about one particular idea of a bride. For me, bridal couture should have that freedom. You can draw from tradition, experiment with form and still create something that feels very personal to the woman wearing it.” said Gaurav Gupta.

Advertisement

Over seven seasons, The Bride Side has grown into one of the house’s distinctive storytelling platforms, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, Banita Sandhu, Aditi Rao Hydari and Kriti Sanon among others. With Sara Ali Khan, the latest edition continues this journey, bringing the conversation back to the woman at the centre of the clothes and the many ways she chooses to celebrate. The Light Song’26 collection is now available at our stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts