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Home / Business / GAURAV GUPTA OPENS HIS FIRST PERMANENT PARIS SHOWROOM

GAURAV GUPTA OPENS HIS FIRST PERMANENT PARIS SHOWROOM

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PTI
Updated At : 11:10 AM Oct 07, 2026 IST
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A new home for the house in the city that has shaped its journey

Paris has been a dream of mine for a very long time. I remember coming here in the early years of my career and feeling the weight of everything this city represented. So much of fashion history has been written here, and I always wondered what it would mean for our work to exist within that world. When we first presented during Paris Haute Couture Week, it felt like a very important moment for us. Then we came back the next season, and then again. With every visit, the relationship became deeper. When we presented Shunya here in 2023, I already knew that I wanted a permanent home for the house in Paris. I wanted to build something that could exist beyond the few days of Couture Week, and over the years, that ambition became a reality. On 5 October 2026, Gaurav Gupta will open the doors to its first permanent Paris showroom at 6 Rue Jean Goujon, in the 8th arrondissement, along the city's Golden Triangle.

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The 300-square-metre showroom is housed within a 1930 building designed by French architect Charles Lemaresquier. What drew me to the space was its architectural character and the possibility of bringing our own language into something that already had such a strong identity. We have brought Indian craftsmanship, artworks and furniture that I have designed into the space, while allowing the character of the building to remain. Leading the new Couture Salon is Jean-Paul Cornut, who brings over a decade of experience in Parisian Haute Couture, including his previous role as Haute Couture Director at Elie Saab. His experience will be central to establishing and developing the salon as a permanent home for the house in Paris. For the first time, we have a permanent space where the couture can exist outside the few days of fashion week. A place where we can spend more time with the clothes, with the people who wear them and with the ideas that come out of those conversations. That intimacy is important to me. Couture takes time. There is so much that happens between an idea and the final garment, and I think the relationship with the person wearing it should have that same time and attention.

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For me, having a permanent address in Paris is also a significant moment for Indian couture. We have spent the last few years building a place for Indian creativity within the global couture conversation, and establishing a permanent presence here is a commitment to continuing that work for the long term. The showroom represents that evolution: from bringing a collection to Paris, to building relationships here, to now having a space where the work can live and continue to evolve. I have imagined this space for a long time. Now that it is here, I cannot wait for you to see what we create next.

ABOUT GAURAV GUPTA

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Gaurav Gupta is an Indian couture house founded by couturier Gaurav Gupta. Since presenting Shunya at Paris Haute Couture Week in 2023, the house has continued to build its international presence across couture and eveningwear. The house has dressed cultural figures including Beyoncé, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shakira, Kim Kardashian and Fan Bingbing, while its international retail presence includes leading luxury retailers such as Harrods, Bergdorf Goodman and Bloomingdale's. Paris_PrePR

GAURAV GUPTA PARIS SHOWROOM

6 Rue Jean Goujon

75008 Paris, France

Opening 5 October 2026

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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