Gauri Khan in ZOYA High Jewellery Collection Her Again

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7: Gauri Khan captivated in ZOYA’s exquisite High Jewellery creations from Her Again at Manish Malhotra’s Diwali celebration. A mesmerising alchemy of rare natural gemstones, expressive colour and intricate craftsmanship lent an unmistakable elegance to her presence. With unexpected pairings of crimson rubellites and soft peach morganites, the jewels brought alive ZOYA’s distinctive artistry, where the beauty of natural gemstones meets the richness of Indian cultural storytelling.

ZOYA’s new High Jewellery collection, Her Again, draws inspiration from India’s spices as keepers of memory, translating their evocative hues into masterful gemstone artistry. Rooted in the belief that our most treasured memories live in colours, fragrances and rituals, the collection draws on the sunlit glow of turmeric, the deep crimson of mace and the soft green of cardamom. Each rare creation becomes a nostalgic talisman of a woman’s journey, an intimate expression of memory, emotion and her return to herself.

For the evening, Gauri Khan paired ZOYA’s spectacular Crimson Joys necklace and earrings with the atelier’s Unbound bangle and Afterglow ring from the Her Again collection. The jewels beautifully complemented her custom hand-embroidered saree by Manish Malhotra.

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A LOOK AT GAURI’S JEWELLERY WARDROBE FOR THE EVENING:

ZOYA Crimson Joys Necklace: At the heart of this creation rests a magnificent 15.7-carat rubellite cabochon, while soft peach morganites totalling 23.6 carats meet diamonds in a rich interplay of crimson, blush and warm spice tones. Delicate forms inspired by mace and star anise lend the creation its distinctive character, while an ombré of white-to-yellow sapphires carries warmth through the necklace. Evoking the nostalgia of familiar fragrances and cherished moments, Crimson Joys recalls memories that unfurl within, bringing a vivid part of oneself back to life.

ZOYA Afterglow Ring: A luminous interplay of colour, form and texture, brings a vivid 2.7-carat rubellite into focus, set within custom-cut matt rock crystal and framed by sculptural tendrils inspired by mace. Zambian emeralds echo the form of cardamom, creating a rich dialogue of crimson, green and translucent light. Intricate stone-on-stone craftsmanship brings the composition together, giving the ring its layered, distinctive radiance, where spice-inspired forms meet an unexpected alchemy of colour.

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ZOYA Unbound Bangle: Continuing the celebration of colour, freedom and expression, the bangle brings together 6.4 carats of deep crimson rubellites, Orissa rose garnets and diamonds, their rich palette inspired by the intensity and warmth of spice. Shapes inspired by clove buds and unfurling mace, fine fretwork and sculpted detailing create a jewel of remarkable depth and dimension, with every element contributing to its expressive, exuberant character. A jewel crafted for the woman who knows herself, embraces every facet and wears her freedom with confidence.

Through this interplay of memory, imagination and masterful gemstone artistry, ZOYA looks beyond the familiar to reveal new possibilities in the art of jewellery. Each creation holds meaning, invites interpretation and leaves room for every woman to find something of herself.

An invitation to discover her, again.

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ABOUT ZOYA:

Founded in 2009 as the flagship luxury jewellery atelier of the Tata Group, ZOYA stands as a leader in India’s luxury jewellery category, creating wearable art that celebrates a woman’s journey to her authentic self. Renowned for its quiet, personal approach to luxury, the atelier is known for its exceptional gemstone artistry, meaningful design and patented innovations. ZOYA has pioneered significant breakthroughs in jewellery, including the ZOYA Baoli®️ setting, the ZOYA Bloom Cut™️, a signature gemstone cut, and the ZOYA Aeterna Diamond Cut™️, pushing the possibilities of gemstones, settings and the interplay of light to create a distinctive expression of brilliance that celebrates the elemental feminine. ZOYA creates High Jewellery, bespoke commissions and versatile fine jewellery, each shaped by a distinctive creative language, with the woman’s journey and the soul of India expressed through a global aesthetic. The ZOYA experience is deeply personal. From private atelier appointments and bespoke design consultations to intimate experiences and personalised guidance, every interaction is designed around her. Today, ZOYA has grown into an international presence, with 13 flagship boutiques and 12 galleries across India and the United States. Each ZOYA boutique is conceived as a quiet space for her to find herself.

www.zoya.in

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