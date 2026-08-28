Gaurs Group Ties-Up with European Design Giant Seaform Germany for Luxury Kitchens for All Projects; Association Valued at Rs. 150 Crore

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Delhi NCR [India], August 28: Gaurs Group, one of India's leading real estate developers, announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with Seaform Germany, a European manufacturer of premium modular kitchens and wardrobe solutions. Valued at Rs. 150 crore, the expanded association will extend Seaform's solutions across Gaurs Group's under-development and forthcoming residential projects, covering more than 10,000 premium kitchens in a period of 5 years.

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The partnership extends the successful collaboration at Trecento Residences by Gaurs, where Seaform's exquisite kitchen and wardrobe craftsmanship was an integral part of the luxury experience. The partnership will cover kitchens across the group's current portfolio of projects - The Island by Gaurs, Legacy by Gaurs, Gaur NYC Residences, Gaur Chrysalis and Gaur Alaris, as well as forthcoming projects in Crossing Republik, Sector 129 and Sector 150.

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"At the core of every Gaurs project is a commitment to deliver quality that is visible not only in the architecture and amenities but also in the everyday spaces that residents interact with. Homes are increasingly becoming aspirational and buyers today want the best of products and services in their homes. The experience at Trecento Residences by Gaurs demonstrated the value and luxury quotient that Seaform brings to a critical part of the home and we decided to expand this association across the portfolio. A partnership of this scale will allow customers across our projects to experience a higher and more consistent benchmark in kitchens and wardrobes," said Veshesh Gaur, Director, Gaurs Group.

"Successful residential development is increasingly about the quality of the experience delivered within the home. Our association with Gaurs Group at Trecento Residences showed how German engineering, precision manufacturing and thoughtful design can translate into a differentiated residential offering. The expansion of the partnership across more than 10,000 kitchens represents a significant step forward and reflects the confidence both organizations have developed in each other's capabilities," said Klaus Wartlik, Managing Director, Seaform Germany.

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Seaform Germany brings European manufacturing expertise and precision engineering to the partnership. Its automated German facilities combine advanced production technology with meticulous craftsmanship, delivering consistent quality at scale across an extensive portfolio of premium surface finishes, kitchen, and wardrobe systems.

The expanded partnership is part of Gaurs Group's broader strategy of collaborating with leading global specialists to strengthen quality, precision, efficiency and consistency across its projects. Earlier, the Group has entered into tie-ups with TOTO and GROHE for premium bathroom solutions, K-NEST for shuttering solutions, and Elematic, the Finland-based global provider of precast concrete technology, for precast solutions for kitchens. Together, these partnerships bring specialised international expertise across key aspects of construction and interior execution, reinforcing the Group's focus on delivering higher standards of quality and performance across its developments.

About Gaurs Group

With nearly three decades of experience in India's real estate sector, Gaurs Group (Gaursons India Pvt. Ltd.) has emerged as a leading name in residential, commercial, and retail development. The Group has developed over 100 million sq. ft., delivered more than 75,000 homes across 75 projects, including three integrated townships, and earned the trust of over 3,00,000 customers. Its portfolio today spans luxury residential developments, commercial assets, and retail destinations across NCR. The Group has also diversified in retail, education, sports and solar energy sectors.

About Seaform

Seaform Germany is a leading European design and manufacturing house specializing in premium kitchens, wardrobes, with over 100 years of manufacturing heritage across its German and European production base. Operating as a single point of responsibility for developers and retailers, Seaform integrates design, materials, lean production and installation into one coordinated system, with German quality. In India, Seaform pairs this manufacturing precision with dedicated local design capabilities and specification support as well inhouse installation teams, enabling developers and retailers to deliver premium, German-engineered kitchens and wardrobes consistently at scale.

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