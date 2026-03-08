DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Gautam Adani celebrates International Women's Day by reflecting on the women who influenced his journey

Gautam Adani celebrates International Women's Day by reflecting on the women who influenced his journey

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:45 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 8 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani has shared a personal reflection on the women who shaped his life and values, describing them as the "architects of my conscience" in a message marking International Women's Day on Sunday.

Advertisement

In a LinkedIn post, Adani reminisced about how the women in his family have played a decisive role in shaping his outlook on life, responsibility and nation-building.

Advertisement

Recalling his childhood, Adani wrote that his earliest lessons came from his mother, who introduced him to India's epics and the values embedded in them. Those stories, he said, carried lessons "far deeper than any textbook ever could" and instilled in him enduring ideas of courage, sacrifice, duty and faith.

Advertisement

He also reflected on leaving home for Mumbai at the age of sixteen with little more than determination to build something of his own. Looking back, he said he often thought about the courage it must have taken for his mother to let him walk into an uncertain future.

Adani also paid tribute to his wife Priti Adani, describing her as "the keeper of my conscience". A qualified dentist who chose to dedicate herself to building the Adani Foundation, she has led an initiative that today touches more than 10 million lives across 22 states through programs in education, healthcare, sustainable livelihoods and community development.

Advertisement

Reflecting on family life, Adani said his daughters-in-law Paridhi and Diva have brought both achievement and fresh perspectives into the family. He described Paridhi as a thoughtful and sharp lawyer capable of engaging across a wide range of subjects, and Diva as a highly imaginative designer whose work also reflects deep compassion, particularly in supporting the specially-abled.

He also spoke about the joy brought by his three granddaughters, noting that their presence has a way of dissolving the seriousness of the boardroom and reminding him of the responsibility every generation carries toward the next.

"A man can spend his life building ports, airports, power plants and businesses," he wrote, "but when a granddaughter climbs on to his lap and looks at him with complete trust in her eyes, everything becomes clear -- why we build."

Adani concluded by expressing gratitude to the women in his life who shaped his values and perspective. "If the world remembers anything from my journey, I hope it remembers this -- the strongest foundations in life are not built with concrete or steel, they are always built by the people who shape who we become." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts