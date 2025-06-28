Gautam Adani, family join Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra in Puri

Puri (Odisha) [India], June 28 (ANI): Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani, along with his family, took part in the annual Rath Yatra celebrations of Lord Jagannath in Puri on Saturday and also offered 'Prasad Seva' to devotees.

Advertisement

Accompanied by his wife Priti Adani and son Karan Adani, the industrialist participated in the rituals associated with the procession of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Goddess Subhadra.

"I have got everything from Lord Jagannath ji, I had nothing, and by the grace of the people, by the blessings of God, today I have everything. And for the bright future of our country and for the development of Odisha, I prayed to God that our country continues to progress and all the people get the fruits of it," Adani said.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Adani said, "For the first time in Maha Kumbh, we tried to do 'Seva se sadhna'... Today, in the grand yatra of Jagannath Puri, we have resolved to go further in this. After seeing the arrangements here, the entire administration, the Odisha government, sanitation workers, and security personnel have organised this entire Rath Yatra very well. So, I would like to thank everyone."

Adani also joined in preparing 'prasad' as part of the 'Prasad Seva' at the ISKCON Kitchen in Puri.

Advertisement

The Adani Group has initiated the 'Prasad Seva' in Puri Dham and is undertaking a comprehensive 'seva' to support both pilgrims and frontline officials during the Rath Yatra from June 26 to July 8.

On the second day of the Jagannath Rath Yatra festival, devotees from across the world gathered in Puri on Saturday to witness the ceremonial pulling of the chariots.

A devotee from West Africa, who had travelled to Puri for the Rath Yatra, expressed her joy at getting the opportunity to have "darshan" of Lord Jagannath. She also hoped for a chance to pull the Lord's chariot.

The grand annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath commenced on Friday in Odisha's Puri, with thousands of devotees pulling the majestic chariots of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra, and Devi Subhadra from the Jagannath Temple to the Gundicha Temple. The event was marked by chanting, drumbeats, and an overwhelming sense of spiritual fervour. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)