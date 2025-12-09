Gautam Adani inaugurates vocational training for differently-abled children at Dhanbad school

Dhanbad (Jharkhand) [India], December 9 (ANI): Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday visited the Pehla Kadam School, run by the Narayani Charitable Trust in Saraidhela, Dhanbad and met with differently-abled children.

During the visit, Adani inaugurated vocational training for differently abled in food and beverage at Pehla Kadam.

Anita Agarwal, Director, Pehla Kadam School, said, "His (Gautam Adani) visit is a matter of pride for all of us. I have been involved in this project for the last 20 years. We are all very happy that he visited here... He has promised to provide Rs 3 crores in the next three years for the specially-abled children in Pehla Kadam School."

Gautam Adani told reporters during his visit to the city that Dhanbad and Jharkhand have a lot of potential.

"In the future, Jharkhand will progress a lot. There will be investments in the future in Dhanbad too," he said.

Earlier in the day, Adani said that the Group will invest over USD 75 billion in the energy transition over the next five years.

Speaking at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad's 100th-year celebration, Adani Group Chairman said, "As you graduate, you step into a moment of extraordinary promise, where the global green energy transition is emerging as the largest industry of our time, worth several trillion dollars over the coming decades. It will fuel the rise of electricity-based manufacturing, green steel, green fertilisers, hydrogen ecosystems, and the critical infrastructure on which AI and digital economies depend, which is also why we are investing over USD 75 billion in the space of energy transition over the next five years."

Adani highlighted the group's infrastructure projects, noting that it is building the world's largest renewable energy park at Khavda in Gujarat, spanning 520 square kilometres.

With the first 10 GW of capacity already commissioned, Adani Group Chairman said the company is on track to deliver the world's lowest-cost green electron, setting what he called a global benchmark in energy transition. (ANI)

