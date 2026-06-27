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New Delhi [India], June 27: In a landmark step toward advancing space innovation, STEM education, and women-led scientific leadership, Gautam Buddha University (GBU) has joined hands with Space Kidz India and IN-SPACe (Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre) to support Mission ShakthiSAT, the world's first all-girls international satellite mission to the Moon.

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Mission ShakthiSAT is a global initiative bringing together 12,000 young girls from 108 countries, providing hands-on exposure to satellite development, space technology, research, innovation, and international scientific collaboration. Conceptualised and led by Space Kidz India, the mission aims to inspire and empower the next generation of women scientists, engineers, innovators, and leaders.

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As a key academic and institutional partner, Gautam Buddha University will support mission activities through research, innovation, interdisciplinary learning, and scientific engagement. Space Kidz India expresses its sincere gratitude to Prof. Rana Pratap Singh, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Gautam Buddha University, for his visionary leadership and support in strengthening academic participation in this historic international mission. Special appreciation is also extended to Prof. Rajeev Varshney, Dean, Planning and Research, and Prof. Dhanalakshmi for their encouragement, guidance, and commitment toward fostering scientific excellence, innovation, and global collaboration, further strengthening this landmark partnership between academia and the future of space innovation.

The mission continues to receive valuable support from IN-SPACe, and Space Kidz India extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe, for his visionary leadership and commitment toward strengthening India's rapidly expanding space ecosystem while enabling transformative initiatives that inspire the next generation of innovators. Special appreciation is also conveyed to Dr Vinod Kumar, Director, IN-SPACe, for his encouragement, guidance, and unwavering support in promoting scientific innovation, private participation, and youth-driven space initiatives that continue to shape the future of India's space sector.

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Space Kidz India also expresses its deepest gratitude to the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) for its invaluable institutional support. Special appreciation is conveyed to Shri Ravi Kumar N.G. (IAS), Chief Executive Officer, and Smt. Prerna Singh (IAS), Additional Chief Executive Officer, whose encouragement and support have significantly strengthened this global mission and reinforced Greater Noida's growing role as a hub for innovation, technology, and research.

Mission ShakthiSAT today stands among the world's largest youth-driven aerospace initiatives, uniting 12,000 Young Girls 108 Countries 108 International Women Ambassadors Scientists, Engineers, Researchers, and Educators from Around the World

Having successfully completed Phase One of global STEM education and foundational technical training, the mission now advances toward satellite development, payload integration, international collaboration, and launch preparation.

More than a satellite mission, Mission ShakthiSAT is a global movement for education, innovation, scientific diplomacy, leadership, and women's empowerment. It demonstrates how nations can unite to inspire young people to dream beyond boundaries and actively participate in shaping humanity's future in space.

As Mission ShakthiSAT enters its defining phase, Space Kidz India welcomes partnerships from governments, educational institutions, corporations, aerospace industries, STEM organisations, and CSR leaders worldwide.

About Space Kidz India

Space Kidz India is an aerospace organisation dedicated to inspiring young minds through satellite missions, space science, STEM education, and international collaborations. Through its pioneering missions and educational initiatives, the organisation continues to empower millions of students to become future innovators and global leaders.

For partnerships, sponsorships, collaborations, or media inquiries:

Space Kidz India

Email: ksrimathy@spacekidzindia.in / Spacekidzindia@gmail.com

Website: www.spacekidzindia.com

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