GAV International School Chairman Pradeep Kaushik Meets Indian Ambassador to Norway to Discuss Educational Cooperation

VMPL

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 1: Chairman of GAV International School and State Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Haryana, Pradeep Kaushik, met Ambassador of India to Norway Gloria Gangte at the Embassy of India in Oslo to discuss avenues for strengthening educational and cultural cooperation between India and Norway.

Advertisement

The meeting was attended by Dr. K.K. Khandelwal, IAS (Retd.), Chief National Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, along with members of the Indian delegation.

Advertisement

The discussions focused on enhancing collaboration in quality education, youth empowerment, leadership development, student exchange programmes, academic partnerships, experiential learning, skill development and cultural exchange. Both sides also deliberated on creating greater global learning opportunities for students while promoting value-based education.

During the meeting, Pradeep Kaushik presented the vision, growth and achievements of GAV International School, highlighting its network of 19 branches across Gurugram and its emphasis on academic excellence, innovation, sports, technology, holistic personality development and value-based learning.

Advertisement

In his capacity as State Commissioner, Bharat Scouts and Guides, Haryana, Kaushik also highlighted the organisation's efforts towards character building, leadership development, community service and youth empowerment.

Ambassador Gloria Gangte appreciated the contribution of GAV International School towards quality education and acknowledged its focus on combining academic excellence with leadership and values. She invited Pradeep Kaushik, the school management and students to visit Norway in the near future to further strengthen educational and cultural ties and promote international exposure for students.

Speaking after the meeting, Pradeep Kaushik said international collaborations play an important role in enriching the learning experience of students and educators. He said GAV International School and the Bharat Scouts and Guides remain committed to nurturing globally competent, socially responsible and value-driven young leaders through quality education and community engagement.

Dr. K.K. Khandelwal said, "Education today must go beyond classrooms and textbooks. Our objective should be to nurture young minds with leadership qualities, discipline, compassion and a strong sense of national values while preparing them to thrive in a global environment. Such interactions strengthen international cooperation and create new opportunities for educational and cultural exchange between India and Norway. I appreciate the efforts of Pradeep Kaushik and GAV International School in promoting quality education and youth development, and I am confident these collaborations will create meaningful opportunities for future generations."

The delegation expressed gratitude to Ambassador Gloria Gangte for her warm hospitality and constructive discussions. They also acknowledged Dr. K.K. Khandelwal's leadership and guidance in strengthening the Bharat Scouts and Guides movement across the country.

About GAV International School

GAV International School is a leading educational institution with 19 branches across Gurugram, committed to delivering quality education through academic excellence, innovation, technology integration, sports, value-based learning and holistic development, while preparing students to become responsible global citizens.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)