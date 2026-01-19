Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Limited secure ₹7.22 Cr contract for supply of EPDM Rubber Packing from Indian Railways, the biggest order for GRCL till date

VMPL

Advertisement

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], January 19: Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Limited (INE0LVM01018), received an order from Indian Railways of ₹7.22 Cr value (inclusive of GST). This order is for supply of EPDM Rubber Packing/Decoupling rubber, which is a specialized product used as rubber flooring in Indian railway coaches.

Advertisement

The order is expected to be completed within 6 months and is the biggest order for Gayatri till date. The company had recently set-up its second plant for manufacturing the two new specialized products for railways in Faridabad, with the other being UIC vestibules. These two specialized products target an expected combined annual tender value of ₹70-80 Cr.

Advertisement

GRCL's capacity to produce this EPDM rubber packing is approximately 3 to 3.5 lakh pieces per year. This contract of ₹7.22 Cr value is for approximately 48,000 pieces of the EPDM rubber packing.

Additionally, the management has recently completed open market purchase of Gayatri's shares. Mr. Shilp Chotai (MD) and Mr. Utsav Chotai (Director) have bought 15,750 shares combined (total value of ₹57,22,540) on 2nd and 13th January, 2026.

Advertisement

Management Perspective

Mr. Shilp Chotai, GRCL's Managing Director commented "We are thrilled to announce that Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Limited (GRCL) has secured its largest-ever order worth ₹7.22 crore (inclusive of GST) from Indian Railways for the supply of EPDM rubber packing. This critical component serves as durable rubber flooring in railway coaches, enhancing passenger safety and comfort while withstanding rigorous operational demands.

This milestone underscores the success of our recent expansion, including the commissioning of our second manufacturing plant in Faridabad. It is dedicated to producing specialized products like decoupling rubber and UIC vestibules, we are positioned to meet the growing railway modernization needs efficiently. We expect to fulfill this order within six months, reflecting our commitment to timely delivery and superior quality.

Complementing this achievement, our leadership team led by Managing Director Mr. Shilp Chotai and Director Mr. Utsav Chotai has demonstrated strong conviction in GRCL's future by recently acquiring 15,750 shares through open market purchases, valued at ₹57,22,540. This move signals our unwavering confidence in the company's growth trajectory amid expanding opportunities.

At GRCL, we remain focused on innovation, capacity building, and long-term value creation for our stakeholders. This order not only validates our technical expertise but also propels us toward sustained leadership in specialized rubber solutions for critical infrastructure."

About Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Limited

Incorporated in 2022 and headquartered in Faridabad, Haryana, Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals Limited is a specialized manufacturer and trader of high-quality rubber products that serve as critical components for railway, industrial, automobile, and architectural applications.

The company is a key producer of EPDM rubber profiles, Neoprene rubber, Sponge rubber, and Automobile rubber profiles which are essential materials used for sealing and insulation. Its product portfolio caters to multiple sectors, including automotive, railways, and the smart meter industry.

With manufacturing facilities in Faridabad, brands like "GOYAL" and "Elements India," and a recent capacity expansion to meet growing demand, Gayatri Rubbers and Chemicals continues to drive value through precision manufacturing, durability, and operational excellence.

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements, which are not historical facts and are subject to risks and uncertainties such as government actions, local developments, and technological risks. The Company is not responsible for any actions taken based on these statements and does not commit to publicly updating them to reflect future events or circumstances.

For Further Information Please Contact

ConfideLeap Partners

info@confideleap.com

+(91) 85911 45959

www.confideleap.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)