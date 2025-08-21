Gazal Gupta Reimagines Her Mehrauli Flagship with a Fresh Chapter of Luxury

New Delhi [India], August 21: For nearly a decade, the Mehrauli store has been at the heart of Gazal Gupta’s journey, a space where brides-to-be, families, and fashion connoisseurs first encountered the brand’s unique voice in couture. Now, the flagship reopens in a completely reimagined form, redesigned with the same attention to detail and layered artistry that defines every Gazal Gupta creation.

Spread across 2,500 square feet, the new layout is designed like a story unfolding. Each section flows gently into the next, guiding visitors through categories without ever overwhelming them. It is not a showroom in the traditional sense, but an experience that wraps you in quiet luxury, much like the garments themselves.

The Autumn/Winter 2025 Bridal Couture Collection takes center stage in the refreshed space. Presented in its entirety, the collection is paired with the expertise of an in-house team of seasoned stylists, ensuring that every bride leaves with a look that feels both deeply personal and entirely new.

Inside, the interiors mirror the brand’s identity, with muted signature hues, vintage accents, and a restrained opulence that feels timeless. The redesign was brought to life in collaboration with Sachin Gupta of Beyond Design, whose vision helped shape a space as evocative as the couture it houses.

For Gazal Gupta, the project is also deeply emotional. “Mehrauli is where our story began. Over the past eight years, this store has witnessed our growth and the bonds we’ve built with our clients. Redesigning it was less about change and more about giving back to the space, to the memories, and to everyone who has walked through these doors,” she reminisces.

The revitalised flagship is not only a milestone for the brand but also a benchmark for luxury couture shopping in India. It bridges heritage with modernity and memory with reinvention, inviting every visitor to step into a space that feels both familiar and entirely transformed.

About Gazal Gupta

Founded by designer Gazal Gupta, the label redefines Indian couture by seamlessly balancing heritage and modernity. Known for its intricate craftsmanship, signature embellishments, and timeless silhouettes, the brand creates ensembles that celebrate individuality and elegance. With a focus on couture, prêt, and bespoke ensembles, Gazal Gupta continues to redefine modern Indian luxury while staying rooted in heritage.

