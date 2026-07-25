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Home / Business / GCCs may account for nearly half of India's office leasing in 2026: Report

GCCs may account for nearly half of India's office leasing in 2026: Report

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ANI
Updated At : 12:18 PM Jul 25, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 25 (ANI): Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are expected to account for nearly half of India's Grade A office leasing by the end of 2026, reinforcing their position as the biggest driver of demand in the country's commercial real estate market, according to a report by Colliers.

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The report projects GCCs to lease about 30-35 million square feet of office space across the top seven cities this year, accounting for 45-50 per cent of overall office demand. Annual GCC leasing is expected to rise further to 35-40 million square feet in 2027, with their share in total office leasing reaching around 50 per cent.

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India's office market has remained resilient, with GCCs strengthening their role in leasing activity. During the first half of 2026, GCCs leased 16.6 million square feet of Grade A office space, accounting for 46 per cent of total office leasing across the top seven cities, the report said.

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According to Colliers, the sustained demand is expected to be supported by the continued expansion of multinational companies and India's growing position as a global innovation and enterprise hub.

"The decade ahead presents a transformative opportunity. As the number of GCCs exceeds 4,000 with a market size of USD 105 billion by 2030, India is set to witness sustained demand for high-quality, scalable, and sustainable office spaces," the report said.

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The report added that the convergence of skilled talent, operational capabilities and policy support is helping India evolve from an outsourcing destination into a hub for enterprise innovation and decision-making.

Colliers expects the number of GCCs in India to grow to more than 4,000 by 2030, with the market size reaching USD 105 billion and supporting a workforce of around 2.8 million professionals.

As companies continue to expand and diversify their capability centres, GCCs are expected to remain a key source of demand for high-quality office spaces while shaping the next phase of commercial real estate growth, the report added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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