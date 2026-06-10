GD Goenka Khel Utsav 2026 - Phase I Concludes Successfully, Celebrating Sporting Excellence and Young Talent

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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], June 10: GD Goenka Alliance, for all schools under its aegis concluded the inaugural phase of GD Goenka Khel Utsav 2026, held from May 29 to May 31, 2026, at its GD Goenka University, Sohna Gurugram. Conceived as a large-scale inter-school sporting platform, the three-day event brought together young athletes from across the country to celebrate values of sportsmanship, teamwork, discipline, resilience, and excellence. The championship witnessed enthusiastic participation from 13 GD Goenka schools across India, providing students with an opportunity to compete, collaborate, and showcase their sporting talent in a highly competitive environment.

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The inaugural phase organized on a grand scale, marks a significant milestone in GD Goenka's commitment to promoting holistic student development through sports and experiential learning. The event brought together students, coaches, educators, parents, and sports enthusiasts, creating an atmosphere of healthy competition and camaraderie while reinforcing the importance of physical fitness and character-building alongside academic achievement.

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The opening ceremony was graced by Mr. Ulhas KS, renowned international basketball player and distinguished alumnus of GD Goenka School, Vasant Kunj. Through an engaging interaction with participants, he shared insights from his journey as a professional athlete and highlighted the importance of discipline, perseverance, dedication, and continuous self-improvement in achieving success both on and off the field.

Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director, GD Goenka Group and Pro Chancellor, GD Goenka University, said, "Sports play a vital role in shaping character, leadership, resilience, and teamwork among young learners. Through Khel Utsav, we aim to create meaningful opportunities for students to challenge themselves, compete with integrity, and develop the confidence required to excel in every sphere of life. The enthusiastic participation witnessed in this inaugural edition reflects the growing sporting culture across the GD Goenka network."

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Ms. Bharati Sharma, Senior Director, GD Goenka Alliance, said, "At GD Goenka, we believe education extends beyond classrooms. Sporting platforms such as Khel Utsav encourage students to develop discipline, adaptability, collaboration, and perseverance--qualities that are equally important for future success. The event exemplifies our commitment to nurturing well-rounded individuals prepared to thrive in an increasingly dynamic world."

Designed as a platform that extends learning beyond classrooms, Khel Utsav 2026 encouraged young athletes to explore their potential while developing resilience, leadership, discipline, and teamwork through competition and shared sporting experiences. The event also highlighted the role of sports in building confidence, leadership skills, and emotional resilience among students.

The first phase featured highly competitive Basketball and Swimming Championships, with participants demonstrating exceptional athletic ability, determination, and team spirit throughout the tournament.

In the Under-17 Basketball Championship, GD Goenka School, Lucknow emerged victorious in both the Boys' and Girls' categories, securing Gold Medals in each division. GD Goenka School, Sarita Vihar secured the Silver Medal in the Boys' category, while GD Goenka School, Siliguri claimed the Silver Medal in the Girls' category.

A special highlight of the Basketball Championship was the recognition of the tournament's Most Valuable Players (MVPs) by Mr. Ulhas KS. Master Sonam from GD Goenka School, Siliguri was honoured as the standout performer in the Boys' category, while Miss Divya from GD Goenka School, Lucknow received recognition in the Girls' category for her exceptional performance and leadership on the court. Both MVPs were presented with personally signed T-shirts by Mr. Ulhas KS, creating a memorable and inspiring moment for the young athletes.

The Swimming Championship also witnessed remarkable performances across categories. In the Under-14 Girls division, Mouparna from GD Goenka School, Siliguri secured the Gold Medal, followed by Mahika Mehra from GD Goenka School, Muzaffarnagar with Silver and Anika Koutalagi from GD Goenka School, Jhansi with Bronze. In the Under-14 Boys category, Rudraneel Shukla from GD Goenka School Jabalpur won Gold, while Anirudh Sharma from GD Goenka School, Jhansi and Yash Ruzal from GD Goenka School, Patna secured Silver and Bronze respectively.

A special mention was accorded to Gyaltso Tamang from Siliguri, whose impressive performance and competitive spirit drew widespread appreciation throughout the championship despite competing against older participants.

The world-class sporting infrastructure and facilities at GD Goenka University provided participants with a professional competitive environment and valuable exposure. Pleasant weather conditions throughout the event further enhanced the experience for athletes, coaches, and spectators, contributing to the success of the championship.

Building on the momentum of Phase I, Phase II of Khel Utsav 2026 will feature Soccer and Chess Championships, while Phase III will showcase Cricket. The university is also exploring the introduction of emerging sports such as Pickleball and Shooting in future editions, further expanding opportunities for students to engage in diverse sporting disciplines.

The successful conclusion of Khel Utsav 2026 - Phase I marks an important step in strengthening GD Goenka's commitment to sports excellence, youth development, and holistic education. By creating platforms that encourage participation, healthy competition, and personal growth, the institution continues to nurture future-ready individuals equipped with the confidence, resilience, and leadership skills required to excel in sports, academics, and life.

The inaugural edition of Khel Utsav stands as a celebration of perseverance, teamwork, determination, and the unifying spirit of sports, reinforcing GD Goenka's commitment to creating meaningful experiences that shape confident, future-ready individuals beyond the classroom.

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