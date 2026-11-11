GD Goenka Public School Hosts Its First Exclusive Cambridge Open House, Celebrating Inquiry-Led Learning and Student Agency

PNN

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 11: The Cambridge Section of GD Goenka Public School, Lucknow, successfully organised its first exclusive Cambridge Open House, on Thursday, 05 November 2026, showcasing a progressive approach to education centred on inquiry-based learning, metacognition, interdisciplinary connections and student agency.

The event was formally inaugurated by Mr Sarvesh Goel, Chairman, GD Goenka Public School Lucknow, marking an important occasion in the school’s journey towards strengthening innovative and experiential learning practices. The officiating Principal of the school Ms Sonia Mathai was also present on this occasion.The event witnessed enthusiastic participation and appreciation from parents, who experienced first-hand how the Cambridge curriculum encourages children to move beyond rote learning towards conceptual understanding, independent thinking and the practical application of knowledge.

A Parent Orientation Session was conducted by Ms Mohsina Mirza, Head, Cambridge, introducing parents to the distinctive pedagogical strengths of the Cambridge curriculum and its emphasis on developing confident, reflective and self-directed learners. The session also addressed the importance of student profile-building and developing meaningful extracurricular engagement and preparing students for future academic opportunities. Parents were introduced to the global university admission landscape, including scholarship opportunities at leading universities worldwide and the importance of building a well-rounded profile for competitive international admissions.

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Students from Grades 1 to 5 engaged parents through interactive Student-Led Learning Conferences, confidently presenting their learning journeys. They demonstrated metacognitive skills by reflecting on their progress, evaluating their understanding, identifying their strengths and articulating their next steps. The presentations offered parents meaningful insights into how children develop ownership and responsibility for their learning.

Students from Grades 6 to IGCSE presented an impressive showcase of innovation and entrepreneurship through the Cambridge Leadership Programme. Moving beyond conventional classroom projects, students conceptualised, designed and developed market-oriented prototypes with potential real-world applications. Their entrepreneurial ideas ranged from innovative bioskin concepts, customised jewellery and digital platforms to websites and mobile applications designed to enhance personal safety, as well as Korean-inspired colour-correction prototypes and other creative product innovations. These projects demonstrated the students’ ability to identify everyday challenges, recognise market needs and transform ideas into potential products and services. The initiative provided valuable exposure to entrepreneurial thinking, product development, design thinking, collaboration, problem-solving and the fundamentals of turning an idea into a viable venture.

The Cambridge Open House marked an important milestone for the school, reaffirming its commitment to providing an educational environment where learning is meaningful, purposeful and connected to life beyond the classroom.

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The vision of the Cambridge Section is to nurture not merely academically accomplished students, but independent thinkers, reflective learners, young entrepreneurs, creative problem-solvers and responsible global citizens equipped to shape the future.

Team GDGPS

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