GD Goenka Recognised as 'Best Education Brand 2026' by ET Edge

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New Delhi [India], April 20: GD Goenka has been honoured as a 'Best Education Brand 2026' at the prestigious ET Edge Best Education Brands 2026--an accolade that underscores its position as a frontrunner in delivering excellence, innovation, and future-ready education.

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Presented by ET Edge, the recognition celebrates institutions that are redefining educational standards through visionary leadership, academic distinction, and progressive learning models. With this honour, GD Goenka is firmly placed among India's most trusted and forward-looking education brands.

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This milestone reflects a sustained commitment to building a dynamic learning ecosystem--one that seamlessly integrates advanced pedagogies, technology-enabled learning, and a strong emphasis on critical thinking and global perspectives. GD Goenka continues to set itself apart by fostering environments where students are empowered to excel, adapt, and lead.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Nipun Goenka, Managing Director- GD Goenka said "We are honoured to be recognised as one of the Best Education Brands 2026. This accolade is a testament to our continuous efforts towards building future-ready learning ecosystems and empowering students with the skills and mindset required to thrive in a rapidly evolving world."

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More than a recognition, this achievement signals GD Goenka's continued momentum in shaping modern education--driven by impact, scale, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence.

With this honour, GD Goenka reinforces its leadership in the education sector, continuing to set new benchmarks in quality learning across India and beyond.

About GD Goenka Group

GD Goenka Group is a leading name in education, with a vast and growing network of 150+ K-12 schools and 120+ preschools across India. Known for its commitment to academic excellence, innovative teaching methodologies, and a student-centric approach, it continues to nurture future-ready learners equipped to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape.

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