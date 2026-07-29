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Home / Business / GD Goenka University Achieves NCVET Awarding Body Status, Marking a New Milestone in Skill-Based Higher Education

GD Goenka University Achieves NCVET Awarding Body Status, Marking a New Milestone in Skill-Based Higher Education

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ANI
Updated At : 05:18 PM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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Gurugram (Haryana) [India], July 29: GD Goenka University has been recognised by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) as an Awarding Body (AB-Standard), marking a significant milestone in the University's commitment to advancing industry-aligned skill education and vocational excellence in India.

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The recognition follows the signing of an agreement between NCVET and GD Goenka University. The agreement signing ceremony was chaired by Shri Niranjan Kumar Sudhansu, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship and Executive Member, NCVET. The ceremony was attended by Prof. Dinesh Shenoy, Vice Chancellor, GD Goenka University, Lt. Col. Vikram Singh Bhati, Director (Recognition), NCVET, and Lt. Col. Saurabh S. Bisht, Director (Monitoring), NCVET.

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With this recognition, GD Goenka University is now authorised to award and certify learners undergoing training at its campuses and training centres that are owned or fully managed by the University for its NSQC approved or adopted qualifications. This recognition reinforces the University's role in delivering high-quality, outcome-driven vocational education that aligns with national skill development priorities.

As part of this achievement, GD Goenka University has also developed its first NCVET-approved Qualification Pack titled "Mental Health Well-Being Facilitator." The programme has been designed to equip learners with the knowledge and practical skills required to identify common mental health concerns, deliver evidence-informed short interventions, facilitate group sessions, and guide individuals towards appropriate community-based support systems.

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Mr. Nipun Goenka, Pro-Chancellor, GD Goenka University, said: "The future of higher education lies in creating graduates who are not just academically qualified but also industry-ready. This recognition by NCVET strengthens our commitment to building an education ecosystem where skills, innovation, and employability go hand in hand. We will continue to introduce programmes that respond to the evolving needs of the economy and society."

Prof. Dinesh Shenoy, Vice Chancellor, GD Goenka University, said:"Being recognised as an NCVET Awarding Body is a significant milestone in our journey towards creating a future-ready workforce. This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering skill-based education that meets national quality standards while addressing emerging societal and industry needs. The launch of our first qualification in Mental Health Well-Being further demonstrates our focus on developing programmes that create meaningful impact."

The NCVET recognition reinforces GD Goenka University's commitment to integrating academic excellence with vocational education, enabling learners to acquire industry-relevant competencies backed by nationally recognised certifications.

About GD Goenka

Founded with a vision to transform higher education, GD Goenka University offers a broad portfolio of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes spanning engineering, management, hospitality & tourism, liberal arts, law, design, agricultural sciences, healthcare & allied sciences. Known for its dynamic pedagogy, international collaborations, and state-of-the-art campus facilities, the University remains dedicated to nurturing talent and innovation.

Website: https://www.gdgoenkauniversity.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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