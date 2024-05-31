GDP grows 7.8 per cent in March quarter, 8.2 per cent in FY’24

PTI

New Delhi, May 31

India’s economy grew 7.8 per cent in the March quarter, pushing up the annual growth rate to 8.2 per cent, according to official data released on Friday.

Growth in the January-March period was lower than the 8.6 per cent expansion in the December quarter.

The gross domestic product (GDP) had expanded 6.2 per cent in the January-March period of the 2022-23 fiscal year, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

As per the data, the economy expanded 8.2 per cent in 2023-24 against a 7 per cent growth in 2022-23.

The NSO in its second advance estimate of national accounts had pegged the country’s growth at 7.7 per cent for 2023-24.

China has registered an economic growth of 5.3 per cent in the first three months of 2024.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China