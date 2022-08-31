GDP growth likely to be in double digits in Q1, say analysts

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 30

The Indian economy is expected to register a double-digit growth when the government releases the figures for the first quarter (April to June) of the current fiscal tomorrow.

Analysts are quoting figures between 12 and 16% but few are optimistic of the first quarter GDP growth touching 16.2% as anticipated by the RBI.

A base effect of 20.1% growth in the same period last year, moderation of imported fuel and commodity prices and a pickup in service sector activity are the factors for Q1 growth touching double-digit.

The RBI’s recent report and country reports by IMF and ADB have pointed at a mixed performance by the high frequency indicators.

Investment demand has benefitted from the massive increase of 54% in the Central government’s capital outlay, but business investment remains tepid in spite of strong sales growth and increase in profits.

The Central government’s capital outlay grew by 53.5% during April-June 2022-23 while revenue expenditure increased by 8.8%, leading to a marked improvement in the quality of spending. GST collection (Centre plus states) stood at Rs 1.49 lakh crore in July 2022, the second highest since its inception and the fifth consecutive month for which GST collection has surpassed Rs 1.4 lakh crore.

Although exports moderated in July, this may be a one-off because world trade volume has accelerated. Early corporate earnings results for the first quarter of 2022-23 have beaten expectations, allaying concerns on corporate profitability in an operating environment marked by inflationary pressures.

Sales growth of non-financial sector companies remained in high double digits even after adjusting for inflation.

The global composite purchasing managers’ index (PMI) decreased to 50.8 in July, the lowest in two years, even as the services sector business activity index fell to 51.1 in July from 53.9 in June.