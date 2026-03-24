icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / GDP growth may erode by 1% point in FY27 amid West Asia war: Report

GDP growth may erode by 1% point in FY27 amid West Asia war: Report

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:49 AM Apr 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

India’s real GDP growth could erode by around 1 percent point, while consumer price index (CPI) inflation could rise by approximately 1.5 per cent points from their baseline estimates of 7 per cent and 4.0 per cent, respectively in FY27, as per Ernst & Young report.

Advertisement

The report highlighted that the ongoing conflict in West Asia has significantly disrupted global crude oil and energy markets by affecting supply, storage, transportation and prices. The price of Indian crude basket had surged to $147.2 per barrel by 24 March 2026 from an average level of $69.per barrel. during February 2026.

Advertisement

Even if the conflict is resolved in the near term, some of these disruptions may take considerable time to normalise. The magnitude of these effects may depend on the duration and intensity of supply-side disruptions and the pace at which production and transport logistics normalise.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, as outlined by the report, that India, which imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil requirements, is also highly dependent on imports of natural gas and fertilisers. Consequently, the Indian economy is particularly vulnerable to such external shocks, with the adverse effects likely to cascade across multiple sectors through strong forward and backward linkages with crude oil and energy.

As per the report, early assessments show that private sector activity in India may have slowed down in March 2026. Considering the Flash PMI levels for March 2026 released on 24 March 2026, PMI manufacturing fell to a four-and-a-half-year low of 53.8 and PMI services eased to 57.2 owing to softer domestic demand weighing on new orders which rose at the slowest pace in more than three years.

Advertisement

It further added that the cost pressures intensified as reflected by input costs and selling charges that increased at the fastest rates in 45 and seven months, respectively.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts