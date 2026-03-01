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Home / Business / GDP pegged at 7.6% in FY26, 6.1 % in FY27, says OECD

GDP pegged at 7.6% in FY26, 6.1 % in FY27, says OECD

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:17 AM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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India’s GDP is expected to grow at 7.6 per cent in the current fiscal and 6.1 per cent in 2026-27, according to a report released by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on Thursday.

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The report said the evolving conflict in West Asia had human and economic costs for the countries directly involved, and would test the resilience of the global economy. A halt in shipments through the Strait of Hormuz and the closure or damage of energy infrastructure has generated a surge in energy prices and disrupted the global supply of energy and other important commodities, such as fertilisers.

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It said the volatility in financial markets had picked up, particularly in some Asian economies, and financial conditions had tightened, though they remained mildly accommodative in both advanced and emerging-market economies.

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Highlighting the inflation pressure, the report emphasises that it will persist for longer with G20 inflation now expected to be higher in 2026 than previously projected, reflecting the surge in global energy prices. G20 inflation is projected to be 1.2 per centage point higher than previously expected in 2026 at 4.0 percent, before easing to 2.7 pe cent in 2027 with an assumed fading of energy price pressures.

Core inflation in advanced G20 economies was expected to weaken, from 2.6 per cent in 2026 to 2.3 per cent in 2027, OECD said, adding that the global GDP growth was projected to ease to 2.9 per cent in 2026 before edging up to 3.0 per cent in 2027.

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