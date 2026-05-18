GE Aerospace announces Rs 100 crore investment in its Pune manufacturing facility, strengthening footprint in India

New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): GE Aerospace, on Monday, announced an investment of Rs 100 crore in its Pune manufacturing facility, aimed to strengthen the company's manufacturing footprint in India and solidify its long-term commitment to the region.

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According to GE Aerospace, the financial allocation targeted new welding technologies, advanced inspection equipment, precision tools, gauges, and fixtures. The company also directed resources toward infrastructure enhancements to increase production capacity, improve process precision, and support the delivery of high-quality components for global customers.

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This new investment was built on the Rs 410 crore announced over the past two years, which brought the total investment in the Pune facility to more than Rs 510 crore over a three-year period. Previous investments focused on advancing manufacturing processes, automation, and capability enhancements for next-generation engine components.

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The latest upgrades expanded the facility's capabilities and supported component production across the GE90, GEnx, GE9X, and CFM International's LEAP engine programs. CFM International operated as a 50-50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

CFM International is a 50-50 joint company between GE Aerospace and Safran Aircraft Engines.

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"This continued investment reflects GE Aerospace's long-term commitment to India and our confidence in the Pune facility's role within our global manufacturing network," said Vishwajit Singh, Managing Director of the Pune manufacturing facility at GE Aerospace.

The Pune plant served as a critical component of the global supply chain for the company, producing key parts for commercial aircraft engines. The facility operated alongside more than 300 local suppliers out of a broader network of over 2,200 GE Aerospace suppliers in India, which enhanced the role of the country in global aerospace programs through advanced manufacturing expertise and precision engineering capabilities.

"Our continued growth is a win for our customers and the broader community, driving more apprenticeship and job opportunities at GE Aerospace and for our supplier partners. Over the past decade, this facility has grown into a high-capability aerospace manufacturing hub, strengthening India's supplier ecosystem and contributing to GE Aerospace's global supply chain," Singh added.

Workforce development remained a core function of the facility, which managed a structured two-year apprenticeship program. This initiative enrolled more than 500 apprentices annually in classroom instruction and specialized TIG welding training at the site's dedicated Weld School.

As per the company, since 2015, the facility has trained more than 5,000 production associates to build an aerospace manufacturing talent pipeline in India. Community and workforce development grants also supported regional initiatives that focused on technical education and skill development. (ANI)

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