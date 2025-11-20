GE Aerospace to invest USD 14 million in Pune plant as facility marks 10 years

New Delhi [India], November 20 (ANI): GE Aerospace has announced a USD 14 million investment to expand capacity at the company's Pune manufacturing facility as the site completes a decade of successful operations.

Advertisement

This investment builds upon the USD 30 million announced last year. The new investment will strengthen the site's capabilities through upgraded manufacturing processes and automation, including enhancements that support advanced engine components.

Advertisement

"Our team in Pune has built strong capabilities, and with the support of a country-wide network of suppliers, has delivered components for some of our most advanced commercial jet engines, with safety and quality at the forefront," said Vishwajit Singh, Managing Director of the Pune facility, GE Aerospace. "This investment reflects our commitment to the Make in India initiative and to advancing India's role in global aerospace manufacturing."

Advertisement

The Pune facility, which began as a multi-business manufacturing site, has since evolved into a high-tech aerospace parts supplier for GE Aerospace's global commercial engine factories. Today, the site is supported by a network of more than 300 suppliers serving the Pune facility part of over 2,200 suppliers GE Aerospace partners with across India.

Over the past 10 years, the facility has trained more than 5,000 production associates in precision manufacturing processes, playing a vital role in developing local talent. The site is also ISO14001 and ISO45001 certified, reflecting GE Aerospace's commitment to sustainability and operational excellence.

Advertisement

The facility's success is driven by FLIGHT DECK, GE Aerospace's proprietary lean operating model that emphasises safety, quality, and efficiency.

With FLIGHT DECK, the site has reduced waste, improved process efficiency, and increased output while enhancing shop-floor safety. On a new line for a critical component, it has also achieved shorter lead times, higher productivity, and reduced downtime.

GE Aerospace has been a partner to India's aviation industry for over 40 years. 1,400 GE Aerospace and partner engines are in service, powering major Indian airlines. GE Aerospace's defense engines and systems power the Indian Air Force's Light Combat Aircraft Tejas Mk1 and helicopters, and the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier battleships and frigates. Its Pune manufacturing facility and 13 local India partners are part of the company's global supply chain. Researchers and engineers at the company's 25-year-old India Technology Centre in Bengaluru are building the latest aviation technologies.

GE Aerospace is a global aerospace propulsion, services, and systems leader with an installed base of approximately 49,000 commercial and 29,000 military aircraft engines. With a global team of approximately 53,000 employees building on more than a century of innovation and learning, GE Aerospace is committed to inventing the future of flight, lifting people up, and bringing them home safely. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)