GE Aerospace to pump Rs 240 cr into Pune plant

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

General Electric (GE) Aerospace has announced an investment of over Rs 240 crore to upgrade its manufacturing facility in Pune.

GE engines are used in the Tejas fighter jet. The GE and the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited have a tie-up for making a more powerful engine for the next version of the Tejas. The GE said the investment would allow the facility to add new projects and manufacturing processes by acquiring machines, equipment and specialised tools. — TNS

